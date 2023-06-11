After two years back in the Championship, Blackpool's time in the second tier recently came to an end after they failed to beat the drop zone back to League One.

Three different managers tried their hand in the dugout at Bloomfield Road over the course of the 2022-23 campaign, with Michael Appleton returning first but being sacked after just half a season, then Mick McCarthy's time also ended early as he struggled to put results on the board.

Ex-Seasiders attacker Stephen Dobbie guided the club forward for the remainder of the campaign, but he couldn't do enough to save them from relegation.

Blackpool could do with bouncing back immediately though, and they've turned to the man who walked out on them to take up the post of assistant head coach at Aston Villa 12 months ago in Neil Critchley.

Critchley of course led the Tangerines to promotion in 2021 at Wembley when defeating Lincoln City in the League One play-off final, and he will be hoping to do something similar by the end of the 2023-24 season.

He will have to construct a squad though capable of doing just that, with a large chunk of last season's players departing at the end of this month when their contracts expire.

Who is leaving Blackpool this summer?

Four of the 12 players from the first-team and development setup to be departing this summer are leaving with no options to extend in their contracts, as confirmed by the retained list.

They include Jordan Thorniley, who out of the four players appeared the most in the Championship this past season by playing 30 times, yet he hasn't been offered fresh terms at Bloomfield Road.

Keshi Anderson also departs after an injury-hit campaign which saw him feature just nine times in the league, whilst third-choice goalkeeper Stuart Moore and January signing Curtis Nelson will both be released.

In terms of contract options not taken up, perhaps the most significant is goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who played 28 times in the Championship this past season as he battled with Dan Grimshaw for the starting jersey.

Gary Madine is also not being kept around despite scoring 13 times in 61 second tier outings, although his season was ended early due to a serious knee injury.

Other senior players leaving are Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Luke Garbutt and Beryly Lubala, whilst development squad players Joe Strawn and Harvey Hughes will also exit the club.