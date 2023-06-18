Crewe Alexandra are facing a huge rebuild with 11 players out of contract this summer.

Having released their retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, seven players have been offered new terms, with four being released.

Not only that, but a further four players are returning to their parent clubs following the expiration of their loans, leaving the squad threadbare.

The club will be hoping they can build upon their mid-table finish last season and retaining the key players that delivered a steady season will be key to that.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the players who are currently set to leave Gresty Road at the end of June.

4 Which players are leaving Crewe Alexandra this summer?

Callum Ainley

Long-serving midfielder Callum Ainley is leaving Crewe after coming through the ranks at the Staffordshire club. Ainley has been with the club since the age of eight and is 13th in the club's all-time appearances, making 278 since his debut at the age of 17.

Having been a success at the club for such a long period of time, it's perhaps fair that Ainley is looking for a new challenge as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

3 Is Kevin Mellor leaving Crewe?

Another long-serving player leaving the club is Kelvin Mellor, who is coming to the end of his second spell.

Having signed for the club originally in 2008, Mellor returned last summer after an eight-year absence and made 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

David Amoo

David Amoo is also moving on this summer having not been offered a new deal to stay at Gresty Road.

Amoo made seven appearances across the season and failed to find the net after arriving from Stevenage.

Sean Lawton

Another player departing at the end of June is Lawton. The youngster spent time out on loan at Nantwich last season but will now be looking for a new club this summer.

2 Has Dan Agyei signed a new contract?

One player who is likely to leave this month is Dan Agyei.

The club's top goalscorer last season has been offered a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June but is yet to sign it.

He has so far been linked with Bradford and Portsmouth and the prospect of playing in League One could be one he might struggle to turn down.

Rod McDonald

Another player offered a new contract but yet to sign is Rod McDonald.

The experienced defender was a regular last season, making 33 appearances in League Two last season. He was also one of Crewe's most consistent performers, boasting an average rating of 6.96 according to WhoScored.

Losing him could be a huge blow if he decides to leave at the end of his contract.

1 Has Tariq Uwakwe signed for another club?

Former Chelsea academy player Tariq Uwakwe could be set to leave in June with Salford and Stevenage lining up moves for the 23-year-old, according to Football League World sources.

Manager Lee Bell did suggest that he was hoping for positive contract news on Wake, but the news of interest in the versatile midfielder broke after which could turn his head.

Other players still mulling over a new deal are the experienced Chris Long. The 28-year-old made ten appearances in League Two last season, and he's joined by youngsters Tom Booth, Charlie Finney, and Lewis Billington in deciding about extending their stat in Staffordshire.