The future of Roméo Lavia has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the entire summer transfer window.

The Southampton midfielder first emerged as a transfer target for four of the biggest clubs in England.

A move away from St. Mary’s has seemed inevitable ever since, but he has so far stayed at the Championship side.

The Belgian was an unused substitute for Russell Martin’s first competitive game in charge, a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Since then, Liverpool have had a third bid for the player rejected by the Saints that was believed to be worth around £45 million, which falls short of the club's £50 million valuation.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached with the Reds, who seemingly lead the way in the race for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Should Southampton cash-in on Liverpool’s interest in Roméo Lavia?

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders has predicted that Liverpool will eventually sign the midfielder.

Although he is surprised at Chelsea’s lack of movement in this transfer saga, he has claimed that Lavia could play for any of the top sides in the Premier League.

“I think [Lavia] will end up at Liverpool, if they stump up the cash,” Sanders told Football League World.

“They’re still in talks so you got to say, if they’re still in talks, there’s still compromise to be found, unless Chelsea just come along at the very last minute.

“[Chelsea are] firm admirers of him, they really like him.

“Joe Shields, who was recruitment at Southampton when Lavia came, is at Chelsea so I’m surprised they haven’t made a bid already.

“But he’d play for any one of the top four sides I would think.

“Saints will hold out for the money though because of the buy-back clause of Man City.

“Man City have a buy-back clause of about £40 million next summer.

“He’s on small money here, he’s not on massive money, and they could easily pay his wages in the Championship, but I think the player is now pushing [for a move].”

Lavia featured 28 times in the Premier League last season, standing out in a team that otherwise could not get good enough results to remain in the top flight.

He looks set for an immediate return to the top division this summer, with Southampton having until 1 September to agree on a fee for the midfielder.

Will Liverpool agree a fee with Southampton for Roméo Lavia?

Lavia is clearly an exceptional talent that has caught the attention of scouts across several big clubs.

His future seems to be away from St. Mary’s, but Liverpool have yet to reach an agreement over a fee for the deal.

The Reds may have to cave and stump up the cash that the Saints are asking for, as the Championship side have shown no willingness to compromise.

As the window draws closer to its deadline, Southampton’s leverage only increases so if this deal is to get over the line then Liverpool are likely going to have to pay a premium.