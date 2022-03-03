“There’s still a player there” – QPR fan pundit weighs up 26-year-old’s future at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to reports in January, Queens Park Rangers were willing to let midfielder Dominic Ball leave the club, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

The 26-year-old had been a regular starter in the opening months of the season, but since October has struggled to get on the pitch at all – never mind start.

That being said, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Charlie whether or not he thought it was a good idea for QPR to be offloading the midfielder this summer.

“I was really shocked to see the reports of Dom Ball potentially leaving the club towards the end of the January transfer window – it did catch me off guard.” Charlie explained to FLW.

“I think the problem with Dom Ball is he’s in an area of the field that QPR maybe have the most depth in when it comes to box to box or holding midfield players.”

“Sam Field has been tremendous the last few months, Jeff Hendrick coming in, Luke Amos has been showing some promise and Johanson has been a serial starter in the side so those midfield, more box to box positions have been hard to come by.”

“At the start of the season he was starting most of the games, I think there’s still a player there. I think he’d be a fantastic squad player.”

“I would actually be disappointed to lose Dom Ball this summer. I think that he does still have a future at QPR.”

“But will the role offered be enough for him, enough minutes for him?”

“I think that’ll probably be the determining factor of whether or not he stays at QPR in the long term.”

The Verdict

With Dom Ball’s contract set to expire in the summer, I can’t help but feel this ship has already sailed.

It would be a massive u-turn for Ball to remain with QPR now, with just a few months left on his contract, and reports linking him with a move away in January.

QPR look set to lose the 26-year-old on a free transfer, which is disappointing as they would have been able to get a fee had they managed a January sale.

However, given his recent playing time with The R’s, it won’t have a hugely detrimental impact on the team.