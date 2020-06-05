‘There’s something wrong at Sheffield Wednesday’ – Garry Monk plays hardball over first-team duo: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday duo Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson remain in limbo with regard to their futures under Garry Monk.

Before the EFL’s postponement, the pair had been frozen out by Monk and the Wednesday boss has aimed to address the scenario surrounding his experienced first-team players in an interview with Yorkshire Live.

Much to the frustration of a few fans, it remains unclear what will happen in the future, but it appears Westwood and Hutchinson have no role to play in the remaining nine games.

With that in mind, our writers discuss whether Monk is right to continue snubbing the duo’s service…

George Harbey

Various managers are always going to have different opinions on players, and whilst Hutchinson and Westwood have both been fantastic servants for the Owls, it’s ultimately Monk’s decision on who he chooses to play, not the fans.

Personally, I don’t see anything wrong in the club trying to develop and improve Cameron Dawson. He’s a young goalkeeper with many more years ahead of him, so why not continue to stick with him and improve him and turn him into a solid goalkeeper?

Whilst Westwood is a hugely experienced player, he is approaching the end of his playing career and hasn’t got a future at the club unlike Dawson, and his experience off the pitch is still likely to be vital.

Wednesday also have plenty of talented midfield options in their ranks in the likes of Barry Bannan and Joey Pelupessy, so Hutchinson needs to work hard and keep his head down as he tries to get back into the team under Monk, rather than sit on the side and sulk.

Jacob Potter

I’m not entirely sure as to why he opted to freeze them out in the first place!

Westwood and Hutchinson have been great servants to Sheffield Wednesday, and I still think they’re better options to have in the squad at the moment than some other players.

Their experience would also be useful to have in and around the matchday squad, especially as they continue to slide down the second tier standings at an alarming rate.

Surely he should give them a chance in the final nine matches of the season, as they need to change something to get results back on track in their league campaign.

QUIZ: These 15 players have played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United – True or false?

1 of 15 Ross Wallace has played for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United - True or false? True False

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think Monk is making the right call here.

Clearly, there’s something wrong at Sheffield Wednesday and it looks as though it could be an attitude issue among the squad.

With that in mind, it makes sense for Monk to try and phase out some of the old guard – which Westwood and Hutchinson are both a part of.

The Owls boss is not the sort of manager that does things by half and if he feels freezing them out is necessary and in the best interests of the club he needs to continue to back himself.

A clear out is needed in the summer and Monk is going to have to make some hard decisions but he’s not the sort of character to back away from that.