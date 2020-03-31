‘There’s something not right’ – Pundit slams fresh season restart idea that could harm Leeds

Speaking to talkSPORT this morning – and quoted by MOT Leeds – former Rangers striker turned pundit Ally McCoist has criticised potential plans to resume the Premier League but not necessarily the EFL seasons.

The Daily Mail has reported that, on Friday, the 20 Premier League clubs will meet to discuss the viability of resuming the season behind closed doors in May with a view to finishing by July 12, due to vast TV contracts that are in place.

However, there has been no mention of the EFL season in these plans and, therefore, the Championship down to League Two may not resume.

That, of course, would seriously harm the likes of Leeds United who are on course to return to the Premier League and McCoist thinks that, if this is what transpires, it would be completely wrong.

The Scot said:

“I’ve got to be honest, I’m against games being played behind closed doors.

“Games without fans loses just about everything for me. There’s something not right about it. But make no mistake about it, this is a financial decision, people will want to get games finished.

“But we’re making rules for some and not for others. Football used to be the same for everyone and now it’s not.

“It’s saying that it’s more important financially for the Premier League to finish above other leagues. I think it’s wrong.”

Which of these players played for Leeds United and Huddersfield Town? Try our quiz…

1 of 15 Lewis Baker has played for both clubs. True False

The Verdict

McCoist is spot on with his appraisal of this situation.

It’s bad enough that some high level non-league football has simply been cancelled without a consensus and now to consider doing that even higher bar the Premier League makes little sense.

Money is potentially set to talk here, but the clubs need to find the right decision and get all of the top four tiers completed at the very least when safe to do so, otherwise it makes a real mockery of the sport.