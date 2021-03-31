‘There’s so much to like’ – Newcastle United monitoring powerful EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are monitoring Daryl Dike’s situation after an impressive spell at Barnsley, according to TEAMtalk.

The Magpies are still desperately trying to cling onto their Premier League status and end the season strongly, with one eye already seemingly being cast on the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle are among the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea keeping tabs on Barnsley loanee Daryl Dike.

Dike – who joined Barnsley on loan from Orlando City in February – has scored five goals in 11 league games for the Tykes thus far.

Here, we discuss the Magpies’ reported interest in the USA international…

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart signing by Newcastle.

Dike has really impressed me whilst on loan with Barnsley, and he’s shown that he can adjust to the physical demands of English football with relative ease.

Without him, I don’t think Barnsley would be in with as big o a shout for promotion into the Premier League this season, so that says a lot about his qualities when leading the line for the Tykes.

Newcastle are in need of a player with that extra touch of quality in front of goal, and Dike could provide them with that.

But with the likes of West Ham, Leeds United and Manchester United also being keen on a deal to land his signature in the summer, I have my doubts as to whether Newcastle will be able to sign him ahead of them, especially if they’re to be relegated this season.

Phil Spencer

This could certainly be a good move for Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce’s side are in need of a major overhaul this summer and at the top of the list is signing a new striker.

Daryl Dike has been a revelation since moving to Barnsley and it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from the Premier League.

The only question is whether Newcastle will be playing there.

If Dike has the option of playing in the top flight or the Championship it’s going to be a no-brainer for the American.

That’s why Newcastle must focus on securing their Premier League status if they’re to stand any chance of getting a deal done.

Alfie Burns

This is the type of signing that Newcastle fans would really get on board with.

Dike is a powerful striker, who has shown in such a short space of time how suited he is to the English game.

Granted, that’s come with Barnsley, but he’s proving to be a strong, dynamic forward, with strong finishing ability.

There’s so much to like about Dike and so much potential there for him to get better in the coming years.

Honestly, I think Newcastle should be chasing his signature, but whether they do is another matter.

They aren’t a club making many good decisions at the moment, so you can’t back them to pull this one off.