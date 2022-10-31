“There’s simply no way..” – Could West Brom get relegated this season? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a tenth place finish last season, West Brom entered this season under the management of Steve Bruce hoping to push their way into the top six and push for promotion.

However, the season started miles off this and after a poor start to the campaign that left the Baggies in the relegation zone, Bruce was sacked.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has now come into the club as the new boss although his reign didn’t get off to the best start as Albion lost 2-0 to Sheffield United at the weekend.

As it stands, West Brom sit at the bottom of the table with only two wins under their belt this season.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW if they think the Baggies could actually suffer relegation to League One this season.

Carla Devine

At this point, you have to say it’s a real possibility given they are the club sat at the bottom of the league and have had a fairly terrible start to the season.

However, I think it could be too soon to speak given Corberan has had just one game in charge of the Baggies so far and if he’s able to get something going at the Hawthorns then fortunes could very quickly change especially as they are only three points from safety as it stands.

What is worrying is that West Brom were the dominant side against Sheffield United in terms of possessions and shots but still came away on the losing end and it does suggest that there is plenty of work for the new boss to do to save the side from a relegation battle this season.

However, there are some strong Championship players in that squad and with weeks to go until a break for the World Cup, Corberan could benefit from having that time with his side to work on their form and we could see them come back after the break a different team.

Billy Mulley

Sitting bottom of the Championship pile and after such a poor performance against Sheffield United at the weekend, then the Baggies certainly have to be considered as relegation candidates at this stage.

West Brom have a really big problem of not being able to win football matches, simply put, and that is a trait that often leads down a dangerous path.

In my eyes, they now have a manager who can help rectify things rather quickly, and a squad capable of far better than what is being displayed right now, however, there is no denying that they are in a real spot of bother as things stand.

Corberan has shown a great ability to continually pick up reuslts in this division before, and that keeps me optimistic that things will eventually come good at The Hawthorns.

Declan Harte

There’s simply no way that West Brom could conceivably get relegated this season.

The phrase too good to go down comes to mind, as this squad has more than enough talent to start climbing up the table.

The post-World Cup period will be crucial, as that will be the first time we really get to see what Carlos Corberan can do with this team.

But there is still plenty of time for the Spaniard to turn things around, even if he has inherited an incredibly tricky situation.

If they could even string together a couple good results between now and the break then the outlook will already have improved dramatically, with a couple of very winnable games coming up in the next couple of weeks