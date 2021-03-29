‘There’s options’ – Grant McCann issues update on future of key Hull City players ahead of summer transfer window

Hull City will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion from League One this term, with a number of teams in contention at this moment in time.

The Tigers are currently sat top of the third-tier standings, but are just three points clear of third-placed Sunderland, who are the form team in League One.

Grant McCann’s side were relegated from the Championship last season, and are well-placed to win promotion back into the second-tier at the first time of asking.

It could be an interesting summer ahead, with players’ contracts set to expire, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see what the future holds for some of their key men.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Hull Live), McCann revealed that the club have options to extend a number of players’ contracts, whilst also admitting that a board meeting took place to discuss potential agreements.

“There’s players out of contract in the summer, there’s options on players.

“We’ve got George Long, Reece Burke, Alfie Jones, Jordy de Wijs, there’s quite a lot, but we do speak – we had a board meeting (on Thursday) to speak about this, Josh Magennis is another one. They’ve all got options on their contracts.”

McCann was keen to remain tight-lipped on any potential player agreements, with the 40-year-old revealing that the club are keen to conduct their business behind closed doors.

“There’s a certain time when we need to give the players that answer, it’s very difficult in this kind of climate in terms of no fans in the stadium, where we are going to be next year, what league are we going to be in.

“There’s a lot that you have to weight up in your mind to get this decision right when you speak to these players about new contracts.

“Yes, there’s a process in place and there’s communication going on but these things stay in house and try to do our business correctly instead of coming out and splurging it all over the media.”

Hull are set to return to action on Good Friday, when they take on Crewe Alexandra, in what could potentially be a tricky test for McCann’s side at The Alexandra Stadium.

The Verdict:

It’ll be an interesting few months ahead at the KCOM Stadium.

McCann will be looking to have players’ futures resolved, but at this moment in time, it doesn’t seem as though it’s a priority, as the Tigers focus on their bid for promotion back into the Championship.

I’d be surprised to see Jordy de Wijs extend his stay though, with it looking as though he’s set to sign permanently for QPR after impressing in the early stages of his loan spell with Mark Warburton’s side.

Hull need to make sure they tie their key players down to new contracts in the summer though, especially if they’re to fail to win promotion back into the Championship, otherwise they could struggle to return to the second-tier in future seasons.