‘There’s only one team’ – Norwich City star weighs up options amid Everton, Spurs and West Ham interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Max Aarons looks set to be a big talking point this summer.

Reports have suggested that Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all contenders to sign the Norwich City star ahead of the new season following a wonderful campaign in which he helped the Canaries to secure promotion to the Premier League.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Toffees are in advanced talks to sign the player, but at this point it’s anyone’s guess where he’ll end up next term.

So which club has the best chance of signing Max Aarons this summer?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Dagless

I think West Ham or Everton.

Obviously, I don’t doubt that he has the potential to be playing for Manchester United too but is he going to be playing as much as he needs to to keep progressing with Aaron Wan-Bissaka of a similar age?

For me, I think there’s an opening for him at both Everton and West Ham.

Seamus Coleman has been absolutely brilliant for the Toffees but at 32 the Blues need a natural successor in the next few years and Aarons would be that – I think Ben Godfrey needs to be playing more centrally than on the right.

And, at West Ham, I like Vladimir Coufal but perhaps they need an extra option for that position. One of those two would be good for him.

Jordan Rushworth Aarons is facing a huge decision this summer over his long-term future and he will have to make the right choice for his career development. Everton, for me, seems like the best fit for him at this stage. The Toffees have already managed to sign and get the best out of Ben Godfrey this season, and Aarons will likely have been paying attention to that and be interested in the chance of joining the defender at Goodison Park. That means there would be a player there to help get him settled into life at Everton. There is also the factor of having a manager like Carlo Ancelotti to work under and improve both aspects of his game. That would be difficult for any player to turn down at the stage of their careers that Aarons is in. Having said that, West Ham could potentially offer him European football and they appear to be a club on the up. Manchester United is always a tough place to turn down for any player, but it might be hard for him to get into their starting line-up, which is something he will have to wary of. Ben Wignall There’s only one team out of those three where I see Aarons being the perfect fit and that is Everton. It’s just a process of elimination really – Aaron Wan-Bissaka won’t be dislodged at Manchester United despite having some flaws, whilst Vladimir Coufal has been one of the surprise packages of the season for West Ham at right-back. Everton meanwhile have had the same right-back for years now in Seamus Coleman, and with the Irishman turning 33 later this year, now seems like the right time to try and push for a younger replacement and it just so happens that Aarons could probably be bought for the right price. He would most definitely get regular minutes at the Toffees and if Aarons is looking to make the best move for game-time, then Goodison Park is the place to go.