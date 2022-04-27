“There’s only one man” – West Brom fan pundit names his unsung hero this season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

This season probably hasn’t gone the way most West Brom fans would have hoped.

After a poor run of form, Valerien Ismael was dismissed from his duties at the start of the year which led the club to appoint Steve Bruce.

However, under Bruce their form hasn’t been brilliant and they dropped from 6th in the table to now sitting in 13th.

Over the summer, Bruce will be looking to reshape his team in the hope that they can climb further up the league next season.

That’s not to say that all the players have been poor this season though, in fact there have been some bright sparks in the Baggies team and we asked FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Matt who he would name as his team’s unsung hero this season.

He said: “Unsung hero for me, there’s only one man and that’s definitely Andy Carroll.

“I suppose some Albion fans might have turned their noses up at signing Carroll when Daryl Dike limped off against Peterborough but I think he’s proved all doubters wrong and aside from Gardner-Hickman, he’s the only player that’s come out of this season with credibility because he’s won over the Albion fans with his dedication, commitment and performances too.

“Because he’s Andy Carroll and everything that comes with him, he might not get the praise that he might deserve so it’s got to be Andy Carroll for me.”

The Verdict:

Andy Carroll being named as unsung hero is totally understandable. It’s not been the greatest of seasons for West Brom but since Carroll came in, he has done a good job for the side.

The 33-year-old has scored three goals from 15 appearances for the side and generally puts in good performances for the side.

Furthermore, he has proven his impact from coming off the bench and shown that he provides something different when the team are running out of ideas.

Whether or not he has a future at West Brom is yet to be seen but regardless, fans will be grateful of his service to the team since coming in this season.