‘There’s only one answer’ – Matty Cash issues honest verdict on Nottingham Forest supporters

Matty Cash is a player who has come up leaps and bounds under Sabri Lamouchi for Nottingham Forest this season.

The 22-year-old has been one of Forest’s most important players this season, producing a string of impressive performances to help the Reds fight it out for a place in the Championship play-off spots.

An out-and-out winger until the final week of pre-season, Cash was converted into a right-back due to a long-term injury to Tendayi Darikwa, and he hasn’t looked back since.

A target for the likes of West Ham and AC Milan in January, Cash signed a new long-term deal at the City Ground back in November as he looks to guide the Reds to the Premier League.

Cash is a real fans’ favourite, and in order to help fans get over their boredom amid the EFL fixture delay, the defender took on a Q&A session on the club’s Twitter page at the weekend.

The right-back answered several questions regarding his time at Forest, from choosing his past and present five-a-side team, to discussing his favourite hobbies away from football.

The homegrown star was also asked to offer his opinion on Forest fans, to which he answered: “To be fair, there’s only one answer – they’re unbelievable.

“Every game at the City Ground and every away game, it’s packed out and they’re the best fans in the league by a mile. Deffo.”

The Verdict

It’s always nice to see clubs allowing fans to get more familiar and interact with their players, especially with everything going on in the world right now.

Cash is clearly a fans’ favourite and he will be keen to get back on the pitch and help put smiles back on their faces in their quest for promotion.

You do worry, though, that if they fail to go up this season then they will struggle to keep hold of the likes of Cash.