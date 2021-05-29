‘There’s nothing wrong with showing ambition’ – West Brom set their sights on 20-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion’s interest in signing Daryl Dike from Orlando City has been revealed in a report from TEAMtalk.

Dike scored nine goals on loan with Barnsley during 2020/21, excelling for the Tykes as they finished in the Championship’s play-off places.

A reunion with Barnsley feels unlikely right now, but there’s a sea of interest in the 20-year-old from elsewhere in England’s top two tiers.

Amongst those linked are West Brom, with it claimed the Baggies are considering a move.

Our writers discuss that interest from the Hawthorns:

Chris Gallagher

This would be a fantastic signing, although it does seem unlikely.

Anyone who saw Dike play for Barnsley will have recognised what a talent he is. He has excellent strength and adapted to life in the Championship immediately, which is impressive considering his age.

Of course, he also had a very good goal return, so he would be the perfect signing for Albion, particularly considering they need a striker who can hold the ball up. Even though he would cost a decent amount, it would be a shrewd investment for the club if they could pull it off, as Dike’s value is only going to increase if he fulfils his potential.

Obviously, the stumbling block is the rival interest in the player, and the chance to move to the Premier League is going to appeal to the American. Therefore, this seems unlikely but it would be some statement of intent if Albion could sort it.

George Harbey

For me, this would be a serious statement of intent as West Brom prepare for life back in the Championship.

They’ve bid farewell to Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin, and Mbaye Diagne has returned to Galatasaray after a mixed loan spell at the Hawthorns, so there is scope to bring in a new striker for sure.

For me, Karlan Grant is an excellent forward, but having him out wide with Dike playing through the middle would be frightening.

Dike was outstanding for Barnsley and he averaged nearly a goal every two games for the Tykes.

He has the physicality and ability to play up top on his own, and he’s also a real threat on the last man and in the air.

He’d cost big bucks, but for me, he’s worth every penny and it would be an exciting addition for the Baggies as they look to make an immediate return to England’s top-flight.

Alfie Burns

Dike was so impressive for Barnsley during the second-half of the season, showing all his potential in the Championship and having a big say on getting Valerien Ismael’s side into the play-offs.

Given the host of clubs interested in the 20-year-old, it only underlines that West Brom would be making a statement of intent heading back into the Championship if they got this deal over the line.

Dike has got power, pace and an eye for goal. All those traits were on show in the Championship last season, with the variety of the forward’s goals something that will really get suitors excited.

West Brom need to bring in a more traditional centre forward this summer, allowing Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant to move out wide, where they are more comfortable.

This is the Baggies setting the standard high for what they want. It’ll be tough to get Dike given the interest from elsewhere, but there’s nothing wrong with showing ambition.