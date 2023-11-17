Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that Leeds United should not pay £20 million for Joe Rodon as it would be too expensive for a player who is untested in the Premier League.

Rodon has been performing well for Leeds, helping the team secure five clean sheets in the games he has played and showcasing his qualities on the ball.

If Leeds were to get promoted to the Premier League, signing Rodon on a permanent deal for £20 million would be a fair price considering his potential impact on the team's success.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the £20 million price tag slapped on Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur would be too much to pay for Leeds United.

According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League club have put this figure on the defender, as they hope to make a permanent sale in the summer.

Rodon has been with Spurs since 2020, when the London side bought the Welsh international from Swansea City.

However, it has been a difficult period for the player, as he’s fallen out of favour and spent the last two seasons on loan, including this spell at Leeds.

How has Joe Rodon performed for Leeds United so far this season?

Leeds bought Rodon on a season-long loan deal in August, and it was a deal that had many of the club’s supporters excited.

The 26-year-old missed the Whites’ first league game of the season, so his first appearance came in the defeat to Birmingham City a week later.

That was a one-minute cameo, but since then, Rodon has started 12 of the 13 games he has been available for, with him not involved against Watford and on the bench for the clash against Southampton.

The defender has yet to score for Leeds, but he has been crucial in the club’s defence. He has helped the Yorkshire side keep five clean sheets in the games he has played in, with Leeds boasting the second-best defence in the Championship.

Joe Rodon's stats per division (As it stands November 16th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 65 0 1 Premier League 2 50 0 0 Ligue 1 16 1 0 Premier League 15 0 0 League Two 12 0 0

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Tottenham Hotspur wanting £20 million for Joe Rodon?

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Spurs wanting £20 million for Rodon, if it is worth it for Leeds should they get promoted this season, and whether they could face competition for his signature.

He told FLW: “Spurs have slapped a £20 million price tag on Joe Rodon, who is currently on loan at Leeds United.

“Rodon has been in impressive form during his loan spell at Leeds United, with Leeds conceding only nine goals in 12 starts and showcasing his qualities on the ball in possession.

“There's no way Leeds would pay that amount of money at present for a player who is untested in the Premier League and that amount of money would be rich for them.

“Should they remain in the Championship, that would still be too rich for them. I can see why Spurs are asking for that type of money for Joe, having given £11 million for the player in 2020, signing him from Swansea City.

“He’s approaching his prime at 26, and it's likely they will get that money back for him, but I can see them getting their money back on an undoubted talented player. I can see them getting £11, £12 million back for this player.”

Should Leeds United look to sign Joe Rodon on a permanent deal?

This will obviously be a decision that is made by Leeds at the end of the season, as Palmer states it is unlikely the club is going to spend that amount of money while they are in the Championship.

But were the Yorkshire side to return to the Premier League at the end of this campaign, then it seems a fair price to pay for a player that will no doubt be crucial in that success were it to happen.

It is still early in the loan, but Rodon has proved to be a very good buy for the club, and if his performances continue like this, then it will be no surprise to see the club look to sign him on a permanent basis, but it will have to be right for Leeds.