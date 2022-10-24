“There’s no quick fix” – Michael Duff makes Barnsley claim after poor run of form

Barnsley started strongly under new boss Michael Duff in League One but the Tykes are going through a bit of a rough patch as of late in terms of their results.

After a 0-0 draw against Bolton, the side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Morecambe, who are right near the bottom of the division. With Duff wanting to lead his side towards a promotion, it was a hard result to take at the weekend then.

Now, the Barnsley boss has identified the one area of the field where his side need to improve if they want to keep picking up results and that is in attack. That’s because the Tykes’ manager has told the Yorkshire Post that his side ‘haven’t scored enough goals’ and probably haven’t ‘created chances’ to find the back of the net either.

With the club now back in the third tier after a torrid time in the Championship last season, there is hope that they can bounce straight back up to the second tier. Under Duff, a boss who has impressed with Cheltenham, the hope is they could continue their progress and that the side can be near the top six this campaign.

They’re currently ninth in the standings and things aren’t going too badly for Barnsley at all when you consider they are only three points from sixth.

Goals drying up in the last lot of 180 minutes though is perhaps worrying and has seen them earn just one point from six – and Duff believes his side need to start creating and scoring more. He said: “Last week was a good result, 0-0 against Bolton and we limited them to nothing – (but) we didn’t do enough with the ball,” he reflected. “The week before we gave away poor goals, which is unlike us. Saturday should be 0-0.

“But I can’t have a go at the defenders because they’ve had one shot on target in game. In the last three games we’ve conceded four shots on target and taken one point. The reasons for that is we haven’t scored enough goals, we’ve scored one in three. That’s something for us to work on, something to improve on. “It’s probably been more about creating chances than an actual lack of finishing. I don’t think we’ve created chances for the amount of ball we’ve had. There’s no quick fix, you sort out one end of the pitch and then you have to deal with the other and you probably end up flip-flopping it. It is what it is. “If it had been 0-0, 0-0 in the last two games there wouldn’t have been as much uproar.” The Verdict Barnsley are certainly not in as bad a position as other teams both in League One and the EFL and there is no need to panic after two average results. In fact, the 0-0 draw with Bolton is arguably a positive point. The Wanderers have been equally as impressive as the Tykes this season so far and to get a point from the side is not a bad result. The loss to Morecambe is certainly a harder one to take considering their position but on the basis of a 1-0, it really might not have gone that way if not for just a few seconds lapse in concentration from the team. The club have the squad and the manager to be able to get back to winning ways and to be able to score again. Duff is viewed as one of the most talented bosses in the division and in the EFL and the position he has his side in continues to suggest that. As for goalscorers, Barnsley have both Devante Cole and James Norwood who are familiar with bagging at this level. Right now, the goals are sparse but a change and a tweak from Duff against Lincoln in their next fixture could see the club get back to winning ways this season.