Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘There’s no plan’, ‘He is spot on’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk delivers critical club message

Published

9 mins ago

on

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk believes that the club’s policy to let players run down their contracts isn’t helping.

The Owls face a real battle to stay in the Championship this season, but no matter what happens between now and May, it’s going to be a very busy summer at Hillsborough, with 13 senior players seeing their deals up in the coming months.

Wednesday have already paid for that, with Liam Shaw agreeing a pre-contract to join Celtic, and, speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Monk explained how it can impact the club.

Can you get 19/19 on our bumper Easter quiz?

1 of 19

What year were the club founded?

I think the problem… I had 11 (players) in my last season there and there is 14 again this season. I think there were a lot out of contract in the previous seasons and the problem is it creates uncertainty. It creates uncertainty to players whether they are going to be there or not.”

It’s fair to say that Monk isn’t the most popular figure with the Wednesday fans considering how his stint as manager went, but many could understand the point he was making here, as they questioned owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Here we look at some of the comments to his comments from the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘There’s no plan’, ‘He is spot on’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk delivers critical club message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: