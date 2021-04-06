‘There’s no plan’, ‘He is spot on’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Garry Monk delivers critical club message

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk believes that the club’s policy to let players run down their contracts isn’t helping.

The Owls face a real battle to stay in the Championship this season, but no matter what happens between now and May, it’s going to be a very busy summer at Hillsborough, with 13 senior players seeing their deals up in the coming months.

Wednesday have already paid for that, with Liam Shaw agreeing a pre-contract to join Celtic, and, speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by Yorkshire Live, Monk explained how it can impact the club.

“I think the problem… I had 11 (players) in my last season there and there is 14 again this season. I think there were a lot out of contract in the previous seasons and the problem is it creates uncertainty. It creates uncertainty to players whether they are going to be there or not.”

It’s fair to say that Monk isn’t the most popular figure with the Wednesday fans considering how his stint as manager went, but many could understand the point he was making here, as they questioned owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Here we look at some of the comments to his comments from the support on Twitter…

He is spot on. Chansiri hasn’t a clue how to run a football club. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) April 6, 2021

The uncertainty is there because when Chansiri is in a position to be interviewed he gets an easy time. Nobody is willing to push him. He has caused all this mess but it seems you struggle to find fault with him. He is destroying this club & he gets an easy ride. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) April 6, 2021

Let’s be honest if we stayed up who would we keep? Lees definitely. The rest I’m not so sure. — OneGoalShort (@GoalShort) April 6, 2021

There's no plan, football or business wise, I wish there were. Look at Barnsley, their owners have had a plan from day one. They implemented it when they went down, bounced straight back and are now in the play off places. — 🦉WAWAW🦉 (@nanjayman) April 6, 2021

Aye. Let's all listen 2 what Monk says🙄. How many clubs has he had as manager? This is the bloke who signs a CH who knows can't play 4 6 months. Yep, that's Garry with an "R" — Mark (@Mark41782211) April 6, 2021

Yes he would what a fine job he did didn’t he — paul smith (@paulsmi05654708) April 6, 2021

He basically told the truth, everyone can see what errors are been made from the top apart from Chansiri himself. The worst thing is he thinks he’s always right so it’ll never change while ever he’s the owner. — Rikki Jones (@RJGervais8ball) April 6, 2021