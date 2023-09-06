Highlights Bolton Wanderers managed to keep hold of Dion Charles despite transfer interest, highlighting his importance to the team's promotion ambitions.

Charles has already scored four goals in six league games this season and his work ethic and application make him irreplaceable.

Bolton's strong start to the season shows they have the capacity to compete for promotion, and having Charles gives them an edge over their rivals.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers managed to stave off transfer interest in Dion Charles to keep the player beyond the close of the window.

The 27-year-old is a key figure for the Whites in their ambition to gain promotion back to the Championship.

The forward has already scored four goals from the team’s first six league games this season, with Ian Evatt’s side second in the League One table.

It was reported during the summer that Watford and Stoke City were both eyeing a potential move for Charles.

But a new contract running until the summer of 2026 was signed that has put an end to any speculation surrounding his future.

How important is Dion Charles to Bolton Wanderers?

FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jacques has expressed his delight at the club holding onto the forward.

He has claimed that no amount of money would have made up for the impact his departure would have had on the team.

“Charles staying was massive for us really,” Jacques told Football League World.

“There’s certainly no player at the club like him in terms of his work ethic, his application, buying into everything that Evatt’s asked of him basically.

“There’s no one like him in his position.

“I don’t think there’s anybody like him out there that we could replace [him with], to the point where I wouldn’t have accepted any fee for him to be honest.

“I think he is too valuable for us, and I think if we’re genuinely serious about promotion this season then that’s the kind of player we need to be holding onto and turning down the big offers from bigger clubs.”

Bolton have made a really positive start to the new season, earning 13 points from their opening six fixtures.

Four wins, one draw and one loss has the team level on points with Exeter City, Stevenage and Port Vale to start the campaign.

Charles could be key to the club fighting for promotion to the second tier over the next several months.

The striker has been with Bolton for a couple of seasons, previously contributing 24 goals from 65 appearances in the league for the side.

Next up for Evatt’s squad is a clash away to the recently relegated Reading on 16 September.

The Royals have six points from their opening six games.

Can Bolton Wanderers compete for promotion this season?

Bolton’s early form this season has shown that they have the capacity to be one of the best teams in the division on their day.

However, the real test will be sustaining that level of form over a whole 46-game campaign.

The team came close last year, earning a play-off place, but finding that extra gear to get into the top two isn’t easy.

But having someone of Charles’ goal scoring talent should give the club an edge over their rivals, which only highlights how important it was that they held onto him over the summer despite Championship interest.