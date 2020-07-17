‘There’s no more room for slip-ups’ – Crucial Huddersfield Town test awaits West Brom: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom travel to West Yorkshire this evening looking for a crucial win against Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

Slaven Bilic’s side are under constant pressure from Leeds United and Brentford, who are winning relentlessly as the season reaches its climax.

Anything less than three points tonight for West Brom will see Leeds promoted, whilst Brentford are just a point adrift of the Baggies and ready to capitalise on any slip-ups.

For Huddersfield, they are fighting a very different battle in the Championship, but three points tonight would all-but secure their status as a second-tier side next season.

So, how do our writers see this one playing out?

George Dagless

I think we’re looking at an Albion win, albeit a narrow one.

The Baggies have still got their fate in their hands and with two games to go that’s all you can ask for, though there’s no more room for slip-ups now.

That will either focus the minds or get to the squad and how they deal with that will determine how they get on this evening.

Huddersfield will make it tough as they look for the last few points to get themselves safe but I do think we’ll see Albion’s extra quality shine through here as push comes to shove.

I’ll go 2-1 to the away side this evening.

Jacob Potter

I can only see a West Brom win here.

Even though Huddersfield will be desperate to pick up three points to pull clear of their relegation rivals, West Brom will have too much for them on the day.

The Baggies will know that any dropped points at this stage of the season could see them drop out of the automatic promotion places, with Brentford breathing down their necks with a run of impressive results since returning to competitive action.

Huddersfield haven’t been anywhere near good enough this season, and I struggle to see them coming away with anything to show for their efforts this evening.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Karlan Grant will have to be at the top of their game to trouble the Baggies defence, who will be in a confident mood after keeping three successive clean sheets.

Alfie Burns

It’s going to be tight again and it wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a similar outcome to the one at Elland Road last night.

West Brom will edge it, but Huddersfield needs the points and will really take the game to Bilic’s side, just as they did when they met at the Hawthorns earlier this season.

It’s not going to be as open as that and it might come down to a moment of brilliance. West Brom have got the players for that moment and that’s what I’m expecting it to come down to.

The pressure is on Bilic and his players. Now is when they have to hold their nerve as Leeds and Brentford bubble away.

They will do that, just. 0-1.