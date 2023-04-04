This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Vincent Kompany is being eyed as a potential replacement for Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Could Kompany depart Burnley?

According to Sky Sports, the Burnley boss is considered as a possible candidate to take the reins of the first team squad.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the Belgian would be a capable replacement for the Foxes, and if leaving Burnley would be the right decision for Kompany…

Josh Cole

While the prospect of overseeing proceedings at Leicester would be an attractive proposition for many managers, Vincent Kompany ought to steer clear of this vacancy.

Kompany is currently achieving a great deal of success as a manager with Burnley and is set to earn the opportunity to work in the top-flight with his current side who are coasting towards promotion.

A switch to Leicester would be a major risk for Kompany in terms of his reputation as there is no guarantee that he will be able to help them avoid relegation to the Championship.

For the Foxes’ sake, it could be argued that they should be looking to appoint an individual who has previously worked in this capacity in the top-flight as their Premier League future is currently at stake.

Alfie Burns

It’s hardly a step up you could recommend right now.

Leicester are sliding worryingly in one direction as Burnley fly the other way back up into the Premier League.

Obviously Leicester are an attractive club and have a really impressive recent history, but Burnley are onto something good with Kompany and he’s hardly going to be itching to leave.

He’s settled, has the respect of the club and will be in the Premier League next season. There’s no logic in him leaving now.

That’s even more the case when you consider the state Leicester are in right now.

Declan Harte

Making the move now would be a really strange call from Kompany.

It is clear that he is highly thought of for the work he is doing at Burnley but it is too soon to walk away from that for a challenge like Leicester.

Their safety in the Premier League is far from assured and it would be a big risk to take on a relegation battle so late in the season.

Perhaps if the Foxes survive under a caretaker until the end of the season then maybe this would be a more attractive proposition given the size and scale of Leicester.

But sticking with Burnley still remains the more solid option given how ingrained he has now become at Turf Moor and the exciting project he has built.

Bringing the Clarets into the Premier League next season is a safer platform for him to enter the top flight as a manager.