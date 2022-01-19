‘There’s no hiding’ – Sheffield Wednesday ace makes transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has told The Star that he hopes the club sign some new centre backs sooner rather than later.

The former Scotland international was making the comments in the wake of his side’s recent 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle, with Sam Hutchinson being their only real option at the heart of defence that is available to play at the time of writing.

With the likes of Dominic Iorfa still sidelined until February at least, the Owls are exceptionally thin on the ground in terms of options in that area of the pitch.

Now Bannan has expressed his hope that some business can be done in the near future in order to rectify what is an ongoing issue at Hillsborough:

“There’s no hiding that we’ll be trying to get centre-halves in and hopefully sooner rather than later we can do that.”

Wednesday have been linked with the likes of Haydon Roberts and Mark Beevers in recent days as they begin to broaden their search for new signings at centre back.

However one man that they won’t be signing is Danny Batth, who instead joined league rivals Sunderland yesterday.

The Verdict

It has been clear for quite some time that the club are in need of a few new additions in defence and now the challenge will be to get their business done and dusted.

There are plenty of options out there on the market, so it is up too Darren Moore and his staff to work out which player will fit their needs moving forwards.

Loans offer a quick solution whereas permanent additions show that the club are looking to the future.

Whoever comes in will have to make an impact and will be expected to slot straight into the side as they seek to continue to move up the league standings.