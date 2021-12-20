‘There’s no hiding behind that’ – Matty Fryatt makes Hull City transfer claim

Former Hull City striker Matty Fryatt has told Hull Live that it is imperative that the club holds onto it’s best players during the January transfer window.

The Tigers have experienced an upturn in results recently that has in turn seen them rise up the league standings, with the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves receiving plaudits as a result of this.

However at the same time, the influential duo have been strongly linked with moves away from the MKM Stadium, with speculation only growing as the January window approaches.

Now Fryatt has had his say on the situation involving the two players, as he made the following comment recently:

“Like Norwich the year before, when you keep hold of your better players or your so-called Premier League players, you’re going to have an advantage over somebody like Wycombe last season, people know that and there’s no hiding behind that.”

Both players are still under contract for the foreseeable future, however the club did previously reject a substantial bid for Lewis-Potter during the summer from Brentford.

To add to that, the winger’s eye catching performance in their recent game against Nottingham Forest will only serve as a reminder to the various interested clubs over what he can offer to them moving forwards if they secure his signature in the new year.

The Verdict

Losing both Lewis-Potter and Greaves in the same manner that they lost the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki a few seasons back would be a hammer blow for the Tigers moving forwards.

Both players are so key to their hopes of staying up and the club will be all too aware of that fact heading into the winter window.

If bids are forthcoming that are too good to turn down however, it wouldn’t be a shock if at least one of them left for pastures new.

Every player does have their price after all and that will be something that the prospective new owners will be wary of when it comes to making key decisions.