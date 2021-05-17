‘There’s no harm’ – Dean Ashton makes Norwich City transfer claim ahead of Premier League return

Norwich City will be hoping that they can settle in well to life back in the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side have been the team to beat for much of this year’s campaign, as they returned to the top-flight at the first time of asking, following their relegation in the 2019/20 season.

The Canaries are set for an interesting summer ahead, as they look to add to their squad, to adjust to the demands of Premier League football in the coming months.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Pink Un), former Norwich City forward Dean Ashton admitted that Farke’s side could benefit from adding depth to their attacking options.

Teemu Pukki has been relied upon throughout this year’s campaign, with the Finnish international scoring 26 goals in his 42 appearances this term.

“I don’t think you can have enough competition especially in forward areas. I think forwards need it to get the best out of themselves to keep them sharp.

“I think it showed in the last Premier campaign that if Pukki was to miss a few games or he was out of form then we really struggled.”

“I’d like to think that they have got their eye on somebody. When I played for Norwich it was a case of that if I wasn’t playing well enough there would have been someone ready to step in.

“Even though we all look and admire Teemu Pukki and he’s the GOAT (greatest of all time) to Norwich City supporters there’s no harm in bringing someone in that might be better or that might be in such good form that he keeps Teemu out of the side.”

The Verdict:

It’s an area that needs strengthening this summer.

Norwich have shown that they’re a class apart in the Championship this season, and they fully deserved to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this term.

Pukki played a starring role once again in their promotion-winning campaign, and he’ll be heavily relied upon next season in the top-flight.

But Daniel Farke needs to sign players in attacking areas this summer, as competition for places is certainly needed ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

If they can do that, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Canaries avoid relegation straight back into the Championship next season.