‘There’s no doubting his talent’ – Watford eye transfer move for Sheffield Wednesday man: The verdict

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is holding talks with Championship rivals Watford about a potential January move, according to a report from the Daily Record.

The report claims that the 26-year-old is in talks with the Hornets, Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion – with Baggies boss Sam Allardyce under the impression he may be available for around £400,000.

So would he be a signing for Watford? And should the Owls let him go?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Chris Thorpe

It would be a good squad addition for the Hornets however I don’t believe he could become a regular starter at Vicarage Road.

There’s no doubting his talent and his revelation under Tony Pulis as a false nine has been interesting, however, consistency has always been his problem.

The Owls would be silly not to consider a substantial bid for Windass in January, with the club’s financial situation having been laid bare over the past year or so.

His future will be up to whoever takes on the vacant position as Wednesday manager, however, it wouldn’t shock me if he did leave as the club is quite frankly in a state of disarray right now.

Sam Rourke

I’m a big fan of Josh Windass, he’s a player Sheffield Wednesday need to keep.

I find Watford’s reported interest somewhat surprising given the array of attacking talent already at the club, and I just don’t see a clear position that Windass would fit into at the Hornets.

The 26-year-old is versatile and can play as the main forward or in a central attacking role, so he would provide Xisco Munoz with plenty of options in the attacking third.

Though for me, Windass needs to be joining a club where he’s guaranteed first-team action as he’s reaching the peak stage of his career so he won’t want to be sitting on the sidelines at Vicarage Road.

The Owls are in a real perilous position in the Championship and need players like Windass, who have the ability to score goals and create chances in the team.

Toby Wilding

To be honest, this seems to be something of a strange link to me.

Windass hasn’t exactly been prolific during his time in the Championship, either in terms of goals or assists, meaning you have to wonder whether he would be capable of making the impact required by Watford.

Indeed, given you imagine the Hornets are targeting a return to the Premier League sooner rather than later, Windass’ record in the Championship means it is hard to see this being a long term success for Watford, particularly if they do secure a return to the top-flight this season.

As a result, I would probably be tempted to look elsewhere if I was Watford, and even in the Championship, it does seem as though there are more viable attacking outlets they could look to bring to Vicarage Road with a view to this season, and indeed beyond.