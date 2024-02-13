Highlights Southampton's unbeaten run shows their dominance in the Championship, and they could earn promotion to the Premier League.

Ryan Fraser's impressive performances have made him an important player for Southampton.

Fraser wants to stay at Southampton permanently, and fans are supportive of the idea due to his contributions to the team's success.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are currently on a 25-game unbeaten run across all competitions, 22 of which have come in Championship outings, as Russell Martin's side have asserted themselves as a front-runner for automatic promotion.

After a slow start to the campaign, there seems to be nobody capable of grounding the ongoing club-record streak to a halt, as they, alongside Leicester City and Leeds United, are on course to complete a trio of first-time promotions back to the Premier League.

Whilst it would seem bizarre to rule Ipswich Town out of the conversation when it comes to second place just yet, there couldn't be a greater contrast in current form between the South Coast and West Yorkshire outfits to their East Anglian counterparts, who dropped points at home to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Southampton were in the midst of an incredible encounter at St Mary's, eventually seeing off Huddersfield Town 5-3, having been 2-0 and 3-2 down throughout the game.

Ryan Fraser's impact at Southampton FC

The Scotsman was handed just his eighth start of the Championship season since joining on loan from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window. That's despite playing a greater role in the bigger picture, having made 26 appearances in total.

In that period of time, the 29-year-old has five goals and two assists to his name, outperforming his xG data but underperforming on the assists front.

Ryan Fraser - Southampton FC (Championship Stats) Total Matches Played 26 Matches Started 8 Goals 5 xG 3.67 Assists 2 xA 4.95 Big Chances Created 6 Key Passes per Game 1.2 Passing Accuracy per Game 86 Successful Dribbles per Game 0.2 Average Rating 7.10 All stats used as per SofaScore (Correct as of February 12th 2024)

However, his experience will no doubt prove vital in the remaining 16 games of the season, as he continues to stake a claim when it comes to signing a permanent deal, which he hoped for after netting a 95th minute winner away to Hull City on October 21st.

“I try to give as much as I can every day and not waste a second while I come in. At the end of the season, hopefully, I can stay," he told the Daily Echo.

"That’s my main goal, to stay at the club, but there are little goals to try to get there. First and foremost, my aim is to help the club get promoted, and it would be nice (to stay).”

Southampton FC fan pundit issues permanent deal verdict

Given his regular involvement as a substitute in particular throughout the Saints' long-standing unbeaten run, we quizzed our Southampton FC fan pundit, Martin Sanders, on whether he feels Fraser should stay at St Mary's following the conclusion of the season.

"Ryan Fraser has pretty much confirmed that he won't go back to Newcastle - he's made it really clear that he wants to get a contract here and sign here," Sanders began.

"I think there's no doubt that whether we go up or not, he will sign. He wants to sign either way, he's made that pretty clear.

"He used to live in this neck of the woods at Bournemouth, so he wants to settle here when he finishes playing," he continued.

Sanders concluded: "He's been brilliant and a massive part of the 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Fans love him, he gives everything every time he plays, and I can't speak highly enough of Ryan Fraser."

The future for Southampton FC and Ryan Fraser

Ryan Fraser celebrates with Adam Armstrong

It's clear that even though Fraser technically has one year left on his Newcastle United contract, he will depart the North East permanently in the coming months.

Having established a connection through his steely and productive performances, Southampton fans have rightfully taken to Fraser and vice versa, so it makes sense for the two to make a permanent deal happen.

Given his previous Premier League pedigree with AFC Bournemouth, it would be more than a shrewd signing in that regard also.

However, the Saints are far from home and dry in the race for top-flight football, as they continue their pursuit with an away trip to Bristol City on Tuesday night.