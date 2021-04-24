‘There’s more important areas’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential transfer addition

Nottingham Forest are among the sides keeping an eye on Wayne Hennessey’s situation at Crystal Palace.

Football League World have exclusively been told that Forest, Middlesbrough and Preston are weighing up moves for the goalkeeper, potentially on a free transfer.

Hennessey joined Palace from Wolves in 2014, and has since racked up 132 appearances for the Eagles, keeping 37 clean sheets.

The 34-year-old is out of favour at Selhurst Park, though, having failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League this term.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it appears unlikely that his deal will be extended, and he could be available for nothing.

Forest already have Brice Samba impressing in-between the sticks, with the 26-year-old keeping 13 clean sheets in 42 league appearances this term.

But with Abdoulaye Diallo out of contract in the summer and Jordan Smith entering the final year of his deal, the addition of Hennessey could be an important one.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this speculation…

very decent keeper. But not gonna settle for Number Two. Suggest we only buy if we cash in on Samba. — kev ward (@kevward3) April 24, 2021

Exactly what we should be looking at. Experienced and could push Samba, he may only come if first choice initially. Been on the bench for palace. Good shout as a free. Hopefully makes dodgy Samba wake up — NFFC only (@Rich_NFFC) April 23, 2021

on a free as back up for a season or two wouldnt be bad but i think theres more important areas — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) April 23, 2021

Another player on big wages id imagine — keegy (@MarcusLongdon) April 23, 2021

Would much prefer to have him as an option opposed to Smith or Diallo.

Don't think he would command such a high wage, he has been on and off at Palace over the years and is at the end of his career. — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 23, 2021

Good! Brice needs pushing to get the very best out of him — Brian Giddens (@Giddens25) April 23, 2021

Ah yes another expensive player past his best! 🙌 — Thomas Dallison (@dallo9) April 23, 2021

If you don’t think we need a new keeper , then you aren’t serious about this club progressing to the next level. Heard far to many compliments aimed towards the “preferred” central defenders this season, which makes you wonder why we are, where we are. https://t.co/h3FnRVATwi — Aide Smith (@ItsAideonlynow) April 23, 2021

I mean yeah he’s old but he’s got prem experience and would be some much needed competition or Samba. #nffc https://t.co/0q6Qu64vt6 — Rhys (@RhysWilliams79) April 23, 2021