Nottingham Forest

‘There’s more important areas’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to potential transfer addition

Nottingham Forest are among the sides keeping an eye on Wayne Hennessey’s situation at Crystal Palace.

Football League World have exclusively been told that Forest, Middlesbrough and Preston are weighing up moves for the goalkeeper, potentially on a free transfer.

Hennessey joined Palace from Wolves in 2014, and has since racked up 132 appearances for the Eagles, keeping 37 clean sheets.

The 34-year-old is out of favour at Selhurst Park, though, having failed to make a single appearance in the Premier League this term.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it appears unlikely that his deal will be extended, and he could be available for nothing.

Forest already have Brice Samba impressing in-between the sticks, with the 26-year-old keeping 13 clean sheets in 42 league appearances this term.

But with Abdoulaye Diallo out of contract in the summer and Jordan Smith entering the final year of his deal, the addition of Hennessey could be an important one.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this speculation…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

