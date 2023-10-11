Highlights Danny Cowley believes Wayne Rooney's playing career will earn him initial respect from players, but warns it will be short-lived if results decline.

Cowley suggests that the decision to sack John Eustace is a worrying sign, as it prioritizes new ownership over on-field success.

Rooney's high profile may attract attention, but if he doesn't live up to expectations, it could reflect poorly on the decision to dismiss Eustace.

Danny Cowley has issued a warning to Wayne Rooney ahead of his impending arrival as the latest Birmingham City manager.

The Blues announced the decision to part ways with John Eustace on Monday morning, with speculation suggesting that Rooney is set to take his place.

Eustace was well liked by fans and staff at Birmingham, leading to shock at his departure.

The 43-year-old won his final two games in charge, including a 3-1 win over local rivals West Brom, and has left the team sitting sixth in the Championship table.

However, the new owners have moved ruthlessly to look to install their own man in charge, which has ultimately cost Eustace his job at St. Andrew’s.

What has Danny Cowley said about Wayne Rooney?

Speaking on the 72+ show on the BBC, Cowley has suggested that Rooney will earn a certain level of respect from the players due to how good his playing career was for England and Manchester United.

However, the former Portsmouth boss has warned that it will be short-lived if results suffer a downward trajectory following his likely arrival.

“There was the hope with new ownership that the chaos that happened previously would change and this is a really big call, it's a really big decision at every level,” said Cowley, via Birmingham Live.

“It's going to upset, I think the supporters and certainly the players in the short term, because John had found a way of playing that really suited that group and the players were performing probably above their capabilities, in a style and in a way that he had created.

“Hence the results being as positive as they've been.

“So, yeah, there's going to be some disappointment.

“Obviously Wayne Rooney is going to come in, and the players are going to have huge respect for the wonderful playing career that he has had.

“But ultimately that will be relatively short term and then the players will be looking to see what Wayne Rooney can bring and how he can improve them as players and help their careers moving forward.

“If he can, then hopefully they will continue the success that they've had.

“If he can't, my feeling is that psychology is against them and I just believe that it's the club's responsibility and the people in the decision-making positions to set the head coach and the players up for success.”

Rooney’s first game in charge could come on 21 October against Middlesbrough, who are led by his former teammate Michael Carrick.

Should Birmingham City have sacked John Eustace?

The decision to part ways with Eustace was met with a lot of shock, which makes sense as he was doing a great job with the club.

New owners have decided to put their own man in, which is normal when a takeover happens.

However, doing it now is a worrying sign as it appears they’re prioritising that instead of getting the best results for the team on the pitch.

While Rooney will also attract a lot of eyes due to his name, which is a bonus in some ways, it also brings unwanted attention if he doesn’t live up to expectations due to how well Eustace was doing before being unfairly dismissed.