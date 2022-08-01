“There’s going to be a lot of pressure” – Ex-Premier League striker delivers verdict on latest Sunderland transfer agreement

Sunderland secured a much-needed signing last week when adding Everton striker Ellis Simms to their squad ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season.

The Black Cats had just one senior centre-forward in pre-season, with Ross Stewart looking set to lead the line by himself against Coventry City this past weekend with no backup behind him.

However, Alex Neil managed to convince a highly-coveted player in Simms to head to Wearside for the entire campaign, with the Black Cats agreeing a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

The likes of Huddersfield Town, Millwall and Blackpool were said to be interested in the striker, who scored five times in 17 Scottish Premiership outings for Heart of Midlothian in the second half of last season.

But it was Sunderland who won the battle, giving Scotland international Stewart some much-needed competition in the coming weeks and months.

One individual who thinks it’s a good move for Simms is former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell, who believes that the switch was needed and that the right club has been selected.

“Obviously they’ve (Everton) had a chance to have a look at Ellis Simms and maybe they feel that he isn’t ready yet. Maybe they feel he needs another year,” Campbell told Goodison News.

“In the Championship. Go out there, play, learn your trade.

“He’s still only young. A very young man. How old is he? 21, 20? He’s still a young man, so go out and learn your trade, and come back a better player.

“Because Everton, at this moment in time (with) what happened last season, they can’t afford the same to happen this season. They can’t.

“So to put all that pressure on somebody so young. I don’t think they’re going to take that. Hence why he’s going on loan.

“And I think it’s a good loan move for him because Sunderland, big club, back in the Championship, there’s going to be a lot of pressure up there.

“It’ll be good to see him do well.”

The Verdict

This is Simms’ first time at Championship level, so essentially he does have a lot to prove.

This could be the only chance he gets to show his parent club that he’s got what it takes to potentially make it at Goodison Park – if he can get at least 10 goals for the Black Cats then whoever Everton’s manager is next season could potentially give him a chance in pre-season.

With Alex Neil favouring a one-striker system though, it may take a bit of time for Simms to be embedded into the team considering what Ross Stewart did last season in League One.

Simms has scored goals in development squad football, in the third tier of English football and in the top flight of Scotland though, so there should be no doubting his abilities right now.