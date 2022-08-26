“There’s definitely the opportunity” – Birmingham City fan pundit gives verdict on Sam Cosgrove

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sam Cosgrove first joined Birmingham City back in January 2021 and made 12 league appearances between then and the end of the season.

However, last season he was sent out on loan to the league below making 17 appearances for Shrewsbury Town where he scored two goals and 15 appearances for AFC Wimbledon, scoring one goal.

John Eustace came in as Birmingham’s new manager over summer and after a good pre-season, it seemed as though Cosgrove was going to get his chance in the first team.

The striker wasn’t in the squad for the first three games of the season but came onto the bench against Watford then appeared as a late substitute in his side’s 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic.

The Blues have a few strike options this year although having scored just three league goals so far this season suggests there’s no one hitting the ground running yet.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland if he thinks Cosgrove can kick on at St Andrew’s this season: “I think the opportunity is there for Cosgrove to kick on this season at Blues.

“We’re in short supply up top, Deeney’s not really setting the world on fire at the moment in front of goal. Hogan has been okay, Jutkiewicz struggled and obviously is now suspended for two games so I’d say now more than ever there’s definitely the opportunity.

“He did have a good pre-season in fairness however, his loan spells to lower league clubs just havent really worked out in his favour which doesn’t give the fanbase much confidence but you know, everyone’s willing to give him a chance and if he does well then that’s even better.”

Do you love Birmingham City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 How old is Trevor Francis? 65 67 68 70

The Verdict:

Cosgrove’s time with Birmingham so far hasn’t shown much promise both in his appearances for the Blues and his loan spells away having scored just three goals since January 2021.

However, as Tom says, the player has had a good pre-season and is now looking at life at Birmingham under a new manager which could always be the boost he needs to kick 0n.

Birmingham are struggling to score goals so far this season and so far none of the other players in the squad are making a good case for themselves to retain their position in the side so it’s definitely Cosgrove’s best chance to get himself a place in the side.

However, if he fails to prove himself when given chances this year then you do feel as though his time at Birmingham could soon be up.