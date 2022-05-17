“There’s definitely a player in there” – Cardiff City eyeing up in-demand Championship free agent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are among a number of clubs eyeing up a move for former Bristol City midfielder Callum O’Dowda.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at Ashton Gate this summer and the Robins recently confirmed he has been released.

Now, according to BristolLive, O’Dowda is one of the most in demand free agents in the Championship, with seven clubs interested in signing the Irishman.

Cardiff City are among those BristolLive understand are eyeing a move for the 27-year-old.

With that being said, we asked our writers here at FLW for their verdict on news that O’Dowda could soon be heading to the Welsh capital.

Alfie Burns

It’s been a fairly underwhelming dip from O’Dowda in the last couple of seasons at Bristol City.

However, he looks like he’s going to get the chance of a fresh start that he badly needs.

Cardiff can offer him that, with Steve Morison showcasing during the second-half of this season how he can get the best out of his players with his approach.

O’Dowda needs that and, if Cardiff can get him back to the levels he was producing under Lee Johnson, he could prove to be a really good signing, particularly on a free.

It’s pretty much risk free given the fact that there’s no fee involved, and given the level of interest from around the Championship, it’s quite obvious that Cardiff aren’t alone in thinking this is well worth a punt.

Ned Holmes

Things may not have worked out for Callum O’Dowda at Bristol City but there’s definitely a player in there.

We saw glimpses of it for the Robins but the lack of consistency, not helped by injuries, meaning that a summer exit has looked likely for some time.

With Steve Morison looking to do something of a rebuild in the Welsh capital, it could be the right time to take a risk on a player like O’Dowda.

His versatility would certainly be a boost for the Bluebirds and it would feel all the sweeter if he found form with Cardiff given his links to the Robins.

If Morison can get help him discover some consistency, he could be a really sound addition to the squad.

Carla Devine

O’Dowda has performed consistently at Championship level for a number of years now so it could definitely be a solid signing for Cardiff City to go in for the winger.

However, in the last number of years he has struggled at times to get himself a place in the squad for various reasons including injuries meaning it may be a bit of a risky signing.

O’Dowda also won’t have contributed as much as he would’ve hoped on the pitch this season having not got any assists to his name for this campaign.

However, there’s clearly a good player in there and maybe a change is what he needs to bring that back out and kick off again.