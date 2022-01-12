‘There’s clearly a lot of talent there’ – Luton Town considering deal for League One player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton are keen to do business to bring Jordan Jones to the club this month, as reported by TeamTALK.

The Hatters are on the hunt for recruits this month and the winger could certainly be available on a cut-price deal, with the player not getting much action at the DW Stadium as things stand.

With him unable to break onto the pitch on a regular basis, it means that a move away could be the best port of call for Jones during the winter window.

They face competition to sign him but if they can seal a deal, then it could be a good bit of business. Do they need him though and could he have an impact? We asked some of our writers for their verdict…

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling this may not be one that is really worth pursuing at the moment for Luton.

When you look at the Hatters’ squad right now, they do seem to be well stacked in terms of wide options, with the likes of Harry Cornick, Fred Onyedinma, Jordan Clark and Carlos Mendes Gomes.

As a result, another winger such as Jones may not really need to be a priority for them at the minute, when you consider there may be other areas of their squad that need strengthening more urgently right now.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that Jones has yet to really impress in two strong League One sides in Sunderland and Wigan in the past year or so, meaning he may not be able to make the required impact in the Championship anyway.

With that in mind, the Hatters may be better served focusing their transfer interests elsewhere in the next few weeks.

Adam Jones

This is the sort of low-risk move that Luton should be looking at – because they would definitely benefit from more wide options in a 3-4-3 formation and Jones would certainly have a point to prove to the Latics.

This hunger and motivation to succeed can only serve the Hatters well – and talisman Elijah Adebayo would certainly welcome his arrival as another service provider on the wing. It does remain to be seen whether he would get into the starting lineup ahead of the second-tier side’s existing options though – because Harry Cornick is likely to return at some point and after impressing in the early stages of the campaign – Nathan Jones would be reluctant to drop him. Nonetheless, it would be a decent move for Luton as a competitive options out wide and that’s why they should be looking at this deal. Ned Holmes I was really impressed with Luton’s business in the summer and landing Jordan Jones could be a deal in that ilk, in my mind. Things haven’t worked out for the 27-year-old at Wigan and they didn’t at Rangers but Nathan Jones strikes me as the sort of manager that could be able to get a tune out of him. There’s clearly a lot of talent there and if Nathan Jones can unlock that, this could prove to be a really shrewd bit of business for the Hatters. He can produce real moments of magic and that could make him an asset for Luton. A cut-price permanent deal makes a lot more sense to me than a loan, particularly given the Hatters already look safe this term.