‘There’s clearly a lot of talent there’ – Luton Town considering deal for League One player: The verdict
Luton are keen to do business to bring Jordan Jones to the club this month, as reported by TeamTALK.
The Hatters are on the hunt for recruits this month and the winger could certainly be available on a cut-price deal, with the player not getting much action at the DW Stadium as things stand.
With him unable to break onto the pitch on a regular basis, it means that a move away could be the best port of call for Jones during the winter window.
They face competition to sign him but if they can seal a deal, then it could be a good bit of business. Do they need him though and could he have an impact? We asked some of our writers for their verdict…
Toby Wilding
Nonetheless, it would be a decent move for Luton as a competitive options out wide and that’s why they should be looking at this deal.
Ned Holmes
I was really impressed with Luton’s business in the summer and landing Jordan Jones could be a deal in that ilk, in my mind.
Things haven’t worked out for the 27-year-old at Wigan and they didn’t at Rangers but Nathan Jones strikes me as the sort of manager that could be able to get a tune out of him.
There’s clearly a lot of talent there and if Nathan Jones can unlock that, this could prove to be a really shrewd bit of business for the Hatters.
He can produce real moments of magic and that could make him an asset for Luton.
A cut-price permanent deal makes a lot more sense to me than a loan, particularly given the Hatters already look safe this term.