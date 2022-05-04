“There’s been a lot of pressure on him…” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reacts to latest Barry Bannan achievement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Midfielder Barry Bannan was named Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the year for 2021/22 last night.

Supporters voted in their thousands for the award, according to the club, and the Scot collected a whopping 70% of the votes.

Staying with the club after relegation to League One, the Owls‘ captain has made 45 league appearances this campaign, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 times in those matches.

Upon news of Bannan’s award, we asked our Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin for his thoughts on whether or not Bannan was a worthy winner.

“Yeah, hands down a worthy winner,” James told FLW.

“I think this season he’s been absolutely fantastic and there’s been a lot of pressure on him. A lot of people, all the media have said that he’s by far, one of, if not the best player in the division and deserves to be playing in the Championship.”

“I totally agree with that and this season, you know, he’s not only played well and obviously put those killer passes in there, I think he he’s second in terms of key passes in the league.”

“He’s added goals to his game, nine goals, 12 assists which is an excellent return and we just expect so much of him.”

“He’s put that hard work in, in the second half of the season he’s been absolutely fantastic – I think that’s been partly down to the fact that Massimo Luongo has come back in – and yeah, he’s really, really delivering.”

“Some of the goals he’s scored have been absolutely world-class, obviously the the goal against MK Dons just tops it off.”

The Verdict

What a season Barry Bannan has had at Sheffield Wednesday.

Many thought he was too good for League One when the Owls were relegated last season and it proved to be the case.

At 32 he put up remarkable numbers in terms of goals and assists and helped Sheffield Wednesday reach the play-offs.

With the Owls in the play-offs set to start later this week, Bannan will be hoping this isn’t the last silverware he picks up this season.