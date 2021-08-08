‘There’s been a bit of negativity’ – Tom Barkhuizen addresses Preston North End fans following Hull City drubbing

Preston North End’s season got off to the worst possible start yesterday as they were battered 4-1 at home against Hull City.

For a short time the Lilywhites were top of the Championship after an early Emil Riis goal gave them the lead, but the Tigers equalised later on in the first half through young winger Keane Lewis-Potter.

The visitors took the lead just after the hour mark when Richard Smallwood’s effort deflected past Daniel Iversen in the North End goal, and there was a complete collapse at the end of the game as both Josh Magennis and Andy Cannon added to PNE’s misery with late strikes.

There’s been a feeling of apathy amongst a lot of North End supporters this summer, with one clear issue not being addressed still and that’s the lack of a striker signing.

Just one player has arrived for a transfer fee in Liam Lindsay from Stoke City and there has been calls from some sections for owner Trevor Hemmings to spend more money on the squad to give the club a better chance of promotion to the Premier League.

It won’t happen with performances like yesterday, and one player who has spoken out on the general mood of the fans is Tom Barkhuizen.

Barkhuizen has been with North End now for four-and-a-half years since joining from Morecambe, and he even seemingly agreed with calls for Hemmings to splash the cash a bit more on the squad.

“It’s not been the best pre-season results wise, there’s been a bit of negativity off the pitch which you can understand people are frustrated,” Barkhuizen told iFollow PNE following the loss.

“They want us to go and spend money and to bring more players in – a 4-1 defeat isn’t going to help that and it’s probably justifying people who have been negative and they’re going to be sat at home thinking ‘we’re right’.”

The Verdict

It’s very damning that Barkhuizen has chosen to bring up the club’s lack of spending on new players when it’s a hot topic on the minds of PNE fans right now.

Supporters believe that the club are missing a leading striker and they cost money, whether it be a loan or a permanent move, and for a long-serving player to address that publicly shows that there’s awareness from the squad that it’s needed as well and it almost seemed like it was aimed at Trevor Hemmings to do some business.

But the overriding sense from Barkhuizen will be frustration at what went on on the pitch yesterday – and more negativity will come from the concourses if they continue to perform as poorly as they did.