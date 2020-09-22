‘There’s an element of risk’ – West Brom plot transfer for seasoned EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are weighing up a potential move for Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew, as per Ghana Soccer Net.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilic signed up Ayew when he was manager at West Ham and is now eyeing a potential reunion as he aims to bolster his attacking options in the top-flight.

Ayew, 30, played a key role in Steve Cooper’s side’s push for a play-off spot last season and has also been involved in the Swans’ first two matches this season.

So, what do you make of this potential transfer? Would he be a good addition for West Brom?

The team here at FLW have their say…

Alfie Burns

He’s more than good enough on last season’s showings in the Championship.

Ayew is a top-level player and, in truth, I was surprised he gave Swansea year in the Championship, I thought he’d be pushing for top-flight football somewhere.

Bilic wants a striker with something a little bit different to what he’s got, and I think Ayew could potentially be that man.

He’s got a nasty streak to him, he works hard and has the quality on the ball to wrap all that package together.

It’d be nice to see him back in the Premier League, but my only concern with this is whether he’s got the 10+ goals in him that West Brom require.

There’s an element of risk there, but I still think he’d be a strong addition.

George Dagless

I think he still has talent to offer in the Premier League but I am not overly sure I can see this one happening.

West Brom have been trying to bring the average age of their squad down and Ayew doesn’t fit in with that, whilst I think if they are going to add further to their attack they need and out and out goal-scorer.

Ayew is a tricky player in the final third but West Brom have good players already that do that job, they need someone that’s going to finish things off.

He’s a good player and would offer something but I personally can’t see it going through.

Ned Holmes

I can’t say I’m particularly convinced by this one.

There’s no doubt that Ayew is a dynamic player and someone that has scored goals for the Swans in recent years but I don’t think he’s the sort of striker they need.

They need an out-and-out centre-forward and someone with a bit of physicality to lead the line, I just don’t think Ayew is that player.

Bringing in the Swansea forward alongside someone like Karlan Grant would be ideal but their priority needs to be signing a player like the latter right now.

There’s still 3 weeks left of the window but the Baggies need to use their time wisely!