‘There’s an element of risk’ – Middlesbrough targeting move for 11-goal forward: The verdict

Middlesbrough are among a host of sides interested in signing Ross County striker Ross Stewart, as per reports from the Daily Record.

Jonathan Woodgate will be eager to strengthen his squad this summer with his side’s Championship status still not secure just yet.

The Boro boss will be hoping to bolster his attacking options, with Ashley Fletcher their leading goalscorer with only 10 goals to his name across all competitions this season.

Stewart was in fine form for Ross County in 2019/20, scoring 11 goals in 26 appearances for the Staggies across all competitions.

Now, it is said that Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Hibernian and Aberdeen are interested in signing Stewart this summer.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether he would be a good signing for Boro…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth a punt for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

Middlesbrough haven’t been good enough this season, and the likes of Rudy Gestede and Britt Assombalonga haven’t been at their best this term in the Championship, which has contributed to their poor campaign.

Stewart has proven himself with Ross County, and is likely to be costing the club a lot less on wages compared to their current options.

Woodgate and Middlesbrough need to have a different approach in the summer transfer window, and I think signing Stewart would be a smart bit of business by the club.

Alfie Burns

You can certainly see why a player like Stewart would fit the bill for what Boro are looking to do under Woodgate; he’s young, would be reasonably cheap and is another indication of a fresh start on Teesside.

A lot of big earners and big names are likely to be on their way out of the Riverside, which would pave the way for Stewart to come in and try to make the grade.

He’s scored goals in Scotland and whilst we know the Championship is a different animal, the 23-year-old might adapt well and surprise a few across the division.

There’s an element of risk, of course, and stepping into a rebuild at Boro might not be best for the forward, but you get the feeling a chance to sign for a club of Boro’s size in the Championship might be too good for him not to take a chance.

George Harbey

I think that Boro definitely need to strengthen their attacking options this summer as I don’t believe that they have a prolific goalscorer in their ranks.

Britt Assombalonga is now a shadow of the player he was once for Nottingham Forest, whereas Ashley Fletcher isn’t clinical enough for my liking, especially if Boro are wanting to improve next season.

Stewart may be unproven in England and in a tough league like the Championship, but his goalscoring record for Ross County is really impressive.

He would have a point to prove if he joined Boro, and targeting an exciting prospect like him could be smarter than going out for high-profile players.

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a smart bit of business from Boro.

Having fired Ross County to promotion last term, Stewart has been impressive again this season and proven that he is capable of thriving in the Scottish top flight.

The Championship is a different proposition but the 23-year-old looks a promising talent and there is a lot to like about the Scottish forward.

Boro need more options in the final third, so this is a move that would make a lot of sense.