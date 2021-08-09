‘There’s always two sides to a story’ – Chris Wilder breaks silence on Sheffield United exit

Sheffield United’s 2021-22 season got off to the worst possible start when they were defeated 1-0 by Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on Saturday night.

Maxime Colin’s first half goal was the difference between the two outfits and despite the Blades having expensive signings like Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie and others on the pitch, they were not able to break down a stubborn Blues back-line.

It was also the competitive debut as United manager for Slavisa Jokanovic, who was selected as the replacement for Chris Wilder over the summer.

Wilder’s five-year tenure at his boyhood club ended back in March when he departed by mutual consent with the Blades languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table and staring relegation in the face.

It was a major comedown from finishing in ninth position the season prior and in the lead up to his dismissal, Wilder was said to be unhappy at the way the club was being run and the plans for the next season, per Sky Sports.

Speaking to Sky Sports about leaving United for the very first time, Wilder said: “It did go well for so long but unfortunately there was a period of time where it didn’t go as well as we would have liked for various reasons.

“Some that we can control, that I’ll look back on in that reflection and try not to make those mistakes that we made in that period in an incredibly unforgiving, brutal division – and some stuff we couldn’t control.”

There was speculation that there was a breakdown in the relationship between Wilder and United owner Prince Abdullah, with the latter claiming that Wilder asked for a £4 million severance package to resign from his role as manager.

The Prince was critical of Wilder’s approach to transfers, which saw him spend a club-record fee on Rhian Brewster and the former manager has now addressed those claims that there was a fall out between himself and the owner.

“There’s always two sides to a story but I know what went off, in my mind I’m comfortable and when my head goes on that pillow at night, I’m comfortable in the decision I made for the right reasons,” said Wilder.

“Everything that I did at that football club was for the best of Sheffield United. That’s always how I’ve worked at other football clubs and I was always going to work in that manner at the Lane.

“I’m disappointed, there’s a little bit of sadness about it as well because it was a journey that ended abruptly and possibly, in a lot of people’s opinions, ended too soon but that’s the way football is, that’s life, and I’ll move onto the next challenge and try to climb that next mountain.”

The Verdict

Whilst Wilder didn’t elaborate too much or go into detail about things, it’s clear to see that there were some kinds of disagreements that led to him leaving the club.

The Blades did spend a lot of money over their two Premier League seasons to try and solidify themselves but the second campaign just didn’t go according to plan, and Wilder paid the price with his job.

Keeping all those players doesn’t guarantee success for United this season though and it was a demoralising start at home to Birmingham this past weekend – if the poor results become a consistent thing then fans could be calling for Wilder to return quickly although if Prince Abdullah is still the owner then that wouldn’t be very likely.