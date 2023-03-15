Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick refused to be too downbeat despite his side missing the chance to put pressure on Sheffield United after their 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Tuesday night.

After Chuba Akpom had given Boro the lead, it seemed as though the side were going to record another victory. However, Ki-Jana Hoever equalised for the Potters and they were arguably the better side in the second half and they certainly merited the point that they did get.

As a result, Boro are three points behind the Blades who have a game in hand, which is against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light tonight.

So, it felt like a missed opportunity for Carrick's side but the boss opted to praise his side when speaking to the Northern Echo.

"I'm proud of the lads, really proud of the lads. It was a tough game. Credit to Stoke, they're a good team, we knew that. It probably shows how well the boys have done and the position they've put themselves in that in some ways there's a touch of frustration but I'm not really that frustrated.

"I'm proud of the effort, it's just one of them days where we played against a good team and didn't quite have that spark or quality in the end. It's two teams, you can't flick a switch. The boys have been fantastic for four and a half, five months since I've been here. It's not a switch you can flick on and off. The boys are human. You have good days and bad days."

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Carrick as it was a disappointing result but Boro were never going to win every game for the rest of the season, so there needs to be a balance and a bit of perspective here.

Of course, they would have loved to really put the pressure on Sheffield United but the Championship is a demanding league and if you're not at your best level you will slip up.

All Boro can do is concentrate on themselves and they just need to worry about beating a Preston side that have found form this weekend.

