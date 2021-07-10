‘There’s a reason why Sunderland released him’ – Barnsley eye free agent deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have reportedly emerged as suitors for Callum McFadzean, who left Sunderland as a free agent earlier this year.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (12:31 pm), the Tykes face competition from Championship rivals Luton Town for his signature.

So, would the defender be a good signing for Barnsley? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Phil Spencer

This has the potential to be a shrewd addition.

Callum McFadzean’s time with Sunderland didn’t exactly go to plan and supporters didn’t really get to see the player at his best, but there’s clearly a talent there.

Barnsley have a strong track record of targeting players who are undervalued and McFadzean fits the bill in that sense.

While there’s no guarantee that he’ll be a success at Oakwell, if the Tykes can tap into any of his potential then they should be able to sell him for a profit.

Ben Wignall

Being brutally honest, I really don’t understand why Barnsley or any Championship teams are trying to sign McFadzean this summer.

There’s a reason why Sunderland released him this summer and that’s because his performances for the Black Cats last season were wildly inconsistent.

I could probably see McFadzean doing a job for someone in League One but he has never played in the Championship in his life and at this stage of his career he isn’t going to get any better, so I’m very puzzled by the situation.

Realistically I could only see McFadzean going to Barnsley as a backup option – Callum Styles played the whole season at left-wing-back for the Tykes despite being a natural central midfielder and it’ll be interesting to see following Alex Mowatt’s switch to West Brom if he’s switched back to the engine room.

But even if that’s the case, McFadzean wouldn’t be good enough to be starting for Barnsley so it just doesn’t make sense for me.

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely sure on this one in all honesty.

When you look at the options Barnsley have already got at left-back, you see two promising young options in Clarke Odour and Ben Williams, who can both be useful assets for the club going forward.

As a result, it doesn’t really feel like this is a signing that Barnsley particularly need to make, given there are other areas of their squad that may need strengthening more.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that McFadzean never really seemed to be all that convincing for Sunderland in League One last season, so you have to wonder he would be capable of making the step up to the Championship next season.

With that in mind, it does feel to me as though Barnsley may be better off looking to strengthen their squad in other positions, or with other players, this summer.