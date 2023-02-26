“There’s a reason” – Newcastle join Crystal Palace and Tottenham in Championship midfielder pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are interested in making a move for Bristol City star Alex Scott, as per a report from The Sun.

Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also recently been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old, whilst several more Premier League clubs were monitoring Scott during the January transfer window.

Starting all but one of Bristol City’s league games this season, the teenager has shown fantastic technical ability and maturity and is extremely highly rated by all figures at the Championship club.

The report states that the Robins value the exciting youngster at £25 million and it will be interesting to see if that is a price that will be met or exceeded when the summer comes around.

Three of our writers here at Football League World have shared their thoughts regarding the talented midfielder and whether or not Newcastle would be the ideal destination…

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 1. When did Bristol City first join the Football League? 1897 1901 1907 1920

Billy Mulley

I think Newcastle would be an excellent destination for the young midfielder to continue his development for several reasons.

First of all, it is an exciting club to play for at the moment with the Magpies chasing down a Champions League spot and play a good brand of attacking football that could suit Scott down to the ground.

Eddie Howe is also an excellent manager who Scott could thrive under, with the 19-year-old’s versatility meaning that he could operate anywhere across the midfield.

Looking at some of the clubs that have been mentioned and you would think that Scott would be in closer proximity to first-team football than at other clubs who are in pursuit.

Scott is a player already showing Premier League ability and has an incredibly high ceiling.

Newcastle should look to take full advantage.

Ben Wignall

If there is one position that Newcastle perhaps need to look at in the summer, then it is their midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and one of Joe Willock or Sean Longstaff is a solid trio, but Eddie Howe lacks depth in that area.

Therefore, you’d have to say a new player for the engine room would be top of the agenda in the coming months, and I think Scott could definitely step up and make an impact.

Yes, he’s only 19 years of age, but he has shown incredible maturity and has at times carried Bristol City on his back through matches this season – there’s a reason why so many top flight clubs are watching him.

Money isn’t really an object to Newcastle either, so they could easily pay the fee to Bristol City that they want and you’d back Scott to get enough game-time next season to keep on growing and developing into a top-tier talent.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it would be a smart piece of business for Newcastle to get done.

Scott is a hugely exciting talent, who already looks to have shown that he is more than capable of making a major impact in the Championship.

As a result, the next step for him is obviously now the Premier League, and at 19-years-old, he does look to have the confidence, ability, and time on his side to become a big asset at that level for many years to come.

With that in mind, it could be sensible for the Magpies to snap him up when the window opens in the summer, given that with the level of interest there is in him, he may not be an easy player to secure further down the line.

Consequently, this is a deal that looks to be worth working on for those in charge at St James’ Park.