Highlights Rotherham United are struggling near the bottom of the Championship table, with only one win in seven games and a poor run of form.

There are concerns about Matt Taylor's future as manager, but FLW's fan pundit believes he deserves the backing of supporters for now.

Rotherham's home form has been more competitive than their away form, but they need to start earning more points soon to avoid relegation.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rotherham United find themselves battling near the bottom of the Championship table in the early stages of this season.

The Millers have won just one of their opening seven games, sitting 21st in the standings after a poor run of form.

Matt Taylor’s side have lost four of their last five, losing ground on the rest of the table in recent weeks.

Taylor is coming up on a year in charge at Rotherham, having replaced Paul Warne last October.

This poor run of form could spark some debate over his future at the New York Stadium.

Should Rotherham United consider replacing Matt Taylor?

FLW’s Rotherham United fan pundit Tom Eyre believes that there are issues that Taylor does need to address quickly to avoid losing the fans.

However, he has claimed that Taylor deserves the backing of the supporters for the time being.

“I think the football that we’re playing and the players that he’s brought in are of a different calibre to what we’ve had previously,” Eyre told Football League World.

“Our away form is obviously a big, big issue.

“It’s not an easy fix, but it’s a fix that should’ve happened.

“So with that I’m a little bit concerned.

“But, in regards to our home form, I don’t think anyone can be complacent about how much more competitive we are at home, and how competitive we are with teams we shouldn’t be with.

“The Leicester and the Norwich games for example.

“So I believe there’s a process happening here, and I think that it’s down to us, as fans, to back that process.

“If we didn’t back that process then Taylor shouldn’t be here, so yeah I do have faith that he can turn it around.”

Rotherham have earned four points from their opening seven games, with their sole victory coming against Norwich City in early September.

All four of the team’s points have come from home, with a draw against Blackburn Rovers adding to the three earned against the Canaries.

The Millers will need to pick up some form in the coming weeks to avoid dropping into the bottom three, with some big games coming up.

Next up for Rotherham is a clash against league leaders Preston North End at home this afternoon.

Can Rotherham United avoid relegation from the Championship with Matt Taylor?

Taylor oversaw a 19th-place finish in the table last year, in the team’s first campaign back in the Championship.

While survival was the goal, the team has been unable to grow enough over the summer to think about climbing the table even further.

Avoiding relegation is again the key objective for the club, which may prove more difficult given the strength of the Championship this year.

Rotherham have been okay so far this season, and perhaps four points isn’t a fair reflection of their performances - particularly at home.

However, results need to turn around quickly or Taylor’s team could fall into the drop zone pretty quickly.