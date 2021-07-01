‘There’s a player in there somewhere’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react as club confirms departure

Hull City winger Martin Samuelsen has left the Tigers to join Norwegian side FK Haugesund on a permanent deal, the club has just confirmed.

The 24-year-old joined the East Yorkshire side from West Ham back in January 2020 on a two-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the KCOM Stadium until next summer, but has endured a disappointing time under Grant McCann and was shipped out on loan to Danish outfit Aalborg BK in February for the remainder of the season.

Although this move was just a loan agreement, the club and Samuelsen have agreed to sever their ties permanently and he now returns to Scandinavia to compete in the Norwegian first division.

After looking like a clever addition at the start of last year, this is a very disappointing outcome for Hull. However, the Tigers needed to focus on new additions after being promoted to the Championship in April and with the winger unlikely to feature, this will help McCann to take pressure off his side’s wage bill.

Samuelsen joins the likes of Jordy de Wijs, George Long and Reece Burke in leaving the club – but they have made four signings in return – recently recruiting Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baker on a season-long loan.

But with the Norwegian 24-year-old heading in the other direction, how do Hull fans feel about his departure? Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.

Shame it didn’t work out. There’s a player in there somewhere. Good luck #hcafc https://t.co/F3EIkYxblk — 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘐𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴 (@1904Irrelevants) July 1, 2021

Excellent. Never good enough for us I am afraid. #hcafc https://t.co/fs6075EsP8 — John (C)Uzzell (@Uzzell01) July 1, 2021

Never fit sadly, best of luck to him https://t.co/n4HcFqh34k — Rob Middo 🎗 (@RMiddo96) July 1, 2021

Clearly got talent but not physical enough for the English game. #hcafc #TheTigers https://t.co/xPaAvjzmoJ — Alex (@Alex11___) July 1, 2021

Good move and best of luck to him! — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) July 1, 2021

Completely forgot about him…. — Paul (@spurge74) July 1, 2021

not worked out for him at hullcity unfortunately #hcafc https://t.co/tfqyxDopLi — leewalker©️🐯🖤🧡 💙 (@wakka80) July 1, 2021