Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

‘There’s a player in there somewhere’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react as club confirms departure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Hull City winger Martin Samuelsen has left the Tigers to join Norwegian side FK Haugesund on a permanent deal, the club has just confirmed.

The 24-year-old joined the East Yorkshire side from West Ham back in January 2020 on a two-and-a-half-year contract, keeping him at the KCOM Stadium until next summer, but has endured a disappointing time under Grant McCann and was shipped out on loan to Danish outfit Aalborg BK in February for the remainder of the season.

Although this move was just a loan agreement, the club and Samuelsen have agreed to sever their ties permanently and he now returns to Scandinavia to compete in the Norwegian first division.

Hull City quiz: One question about every player in the Tigers’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

True or false? Lewis Coyle was born in Hull

After looking like a clever addition at the start of last year, this is a very disappointing outcome for Hull. However, the Tigers needed to focus on new additions after being promoted to the Championship in April and with the winger unlikely to feature, this will help McCann to take pressure off his side’s wage bill.

Samuelsen joins the likes of Jordy de Wijs, George Long and Reece Burke in leaving the club – but they have made four signings in return – recently recruiting Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baker on a season-long loan.

But with the Norwegian 24-year-old heading in the other direction, how do Hull fans feel about his departure? Let’s take a look at some of their latest Twitter reaction.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘There’s a player in there somewhere’ – Plenty of Hull City fans react as club confirms departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: