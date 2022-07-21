“There’s a player in there” – Everton keeping tabs on Burnley winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton have expressed an interest in making a move to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil.

According to the Evening Standard, scouts have been keeping a close eye on the 22-year old, but face competition from West Ham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the forward would be a good addition to Frank Lampard’s squad…

Adam Jones

Although he’s a bright prospect, it feels as though they need players who are the finished package to give themselves the best chance of avoiding a relegation battle during this upcoming season.

McNeil may have a decent amount of Premier League experience under his belt at 22 – but he recorded no goals and just one assist in 38 top-tier appearances last term.

For a side that needs to replace the void Richarlison, this output isn’t sufficient and they shouldn’t be forking out an eight-figure fee on the Burnley man at this stage, so this is one to put on the back burner right now.

The Toffees also need to ensure they’re getting value for money on players – and McNeil may not provide that until he becomes the finished package.

Alfie Burns

Everton need to bring somebody into their attacking unit after losing Richarlison, there’s no denying that.

McNeil at £15m is probably a fairly decent option as well.

However, I wouldn’t be putting the pressure on McNeil to deliver what Richarlison could. Last season, the Brazilian really impressed me as he grabbed Everton’s season by the scruff of the neck to keep them up.

Burnley were a victim of that, with McNeil not doing the same at Turf Moor.

His numbers last season were appalling, whilst his performances looked to be lacking real confidence.

There’s a player in there, though, which Everton will know and will back Frank Lampard to get back to his best.

You’ve got to not put too much pressure on the signing (if it happens) all the same.

Declan Harte

McNeil has proven he is a Premier League quality player so it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a move away from the Championship.

At £15 million, he would make for a capable, if not readymade, replacement for Richarlison and would arrive at a much cheaper cost than the fee the club received for the Brazilian.

There would be much less pressure on him to perform with a transfer fee like that, which would also work with him as he settled into life at Goodison.

But it is entirely likely that the Toffees will be in a relegation scrap again this season, so perhaps there are better options out there for McNeil that he should be aiming for.