This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Crystal Palace co-owner, John Textor, is reportedly interested in placing a takeover bid for Championship club Watford FC.

That's according to The Sun, who have stated that this will only happen if he is able to sell his stake in the Eagles, but it is a promising move for the Hornets, whose current owner, Gino Pozzo, has started to look at selling the side in the near future.

The Italian has been in charge at Vicarage Road for the last 12 years, but a bid of £150-£175 million would be enough to see him relinquish control of the Hertfordshire club, after he put 10% of it up for sale in the summer.

Similarly, Textor is looking to sell his 45% share of Crystal Palace for £230 million to help fund this new move, with the American also the owner of RWD Molenbeek in Belgium, Bofatogo in Brazil and French giants Lyon.

The Pozzo family have overseen a relatively successful period in Watford's history, one where they have become a Premier League club for a sustained period of time, and under the guidance of Tom Cleverley, there is every chance that they could do that once again.

Textor will be hoping for a repeat of Palace's recent years if the takeover does go through, with the South London side a regular in the top flight since they won promotion in 2013.

Football League World has asked their Watford Fan Pundit, Justin Beattie, for his immediate reaction to the news, and if he would be happy to see the American come in and take charge of the club.

He told FLW: "I think firstly we have to acknowledge what Gino Pozzo has done for Watford. We've had a sustained period in the Premier League under him, we've had some very exciting players coming in from South America and Africa, some of which have gone on to command some quite high transfer fees.

"So, I think we have to acknowledge what Gino has done for Watford.

"I also think we have to acknowledge that it's now a case of he's been trying to sell the club for a while and during his tenure there has been a high number of management appointments and sackings, as Watford are quite famous for.

"When it comes to John Textor, I think it could be a positive move in first of all clearing the owner debt, because most of our debts now are owed to Gino, so it could be good for those to be taken off the books.

"I suppose it also hinges on whether Textor is going to be an outright owner or a majority owner, whether it means that Gino is no longer involved in the club, or whether he still has some say in running the club. That would be interesting to see."

Justin continued: "I know he's got some deep pockets, I think he's worth 10 to 20 times more than Gino Pozzo, so that's going to be obviously quite good for Watford if he can bring that sort of money into the club.

"He's got very good connections in the USA and anyone that could be interested in buying Everton could certainly buy Watford, so I don't there's any concerns over whether he's got the money to do it.

"I guess it just means whether Gino is happy to sell the club outright and he's happy to sort of move back to Udinese and have nothing more to do with Watford, or whether he'd be happy to work with him as a majority or minority owner.

"There’s a lot up in the air. It’s the first I've heard of it, so I’m not massively sure about anything there. But interesting times ahead."

Textor could bring new ambition to Watford

Although it is clear to see what the target is for Watford this season, someone like Textor could give that new enthusiasm and push to make them a consistently strong Premier League team.

As he has done at Palace in the past, there will be a focus on buying young stars from the EFL who can be sold on for much higher prices going forward, and recently at Vicarage Road this has not happened enough.

Watford FC Last Five Seasons under Gino Pozzo Season League Position 2019/20 Premier League 19th 2020/21 Championship 2nd 2021/22 Premier League 19th 2022/23 Championship 11th 2023/24 Championship 15th

It does call into question what happens with the relationship between Udinese and the Hornets. However, a smooth transition between the American and Pozzo could see a close link remain, something that would be extremely beneficial to the Championship club.

Alongside that, with Textor owning Lyon, there could be a similar system built between Watford and the French club. Nevertheless, it is still very early days in this saga, and the Palace co-owner will have to sell his stake at Selhurst Park before anything is put into practice.