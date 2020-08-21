‘There’s a lot to like’ – Sheffield Wednesday join transfer race for Wolves player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are among a host of sides interested in signing Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on loan, as per the Express and Star.

The 20-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Cardiff City, making 10 appearances and helping Neil Harris’ side cement their place in the play-offs.

The young defender, capable of playing at centre-half or at right-back, is now said to be wanted by a quartet of Championship sides.

Rotherham, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff are interested in taking Sanderson on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, after an impressive loan spell in South Wales last term.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival at Hillsborough…

Alfie Burns

Sanderson is a decent player and he had a good impact in the Championship with Cardiff City last season.

He’s versatile and given Garry Monk’s tendency to manoeuvre through systems, Sanderson is going to suit Wednesday because of that.

The defender is only 20, so still have a lot to learn, but he can do that at Hillsborough.

It looks a really sensible move for Wednesday to be making. There’s a lot to like.

Ned Holmes

I like this from a Wednesday perspective, I really do.

The arrival of Chey Dunkley has bolstered their defensive line but after a number of players left as free agents earlier in the summer, their squad still needs some work.

Sanderson looks a really bright prospect and he’ll surely be hungry to prove himself on loan in the Championship.

He’s a quality player and he’s versatile, which will allow Monk some added flexibility.

I expect there to be a fair bit of interest in the Wolves man but if Wednesday can get this done, it’ll be some good business.

