Heading into the summer, regardless of what happened with star players such as Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer, Coventry City knew they would have to strengthen in central defence.

The club heavily relied on loanees in the department last season, with Callum Doyle, Luke McNally and Jonathan Panzo all heading back to their parent clubs this summer.

Joel Latibeaudiere has joined recently, but more are needed.

One name that has recently emerged on the club's radar to help fill the void is Burnley defender Bobby Thomas. As per the Daily Mail, Thomas is one of the players at Turf Moor that Mark Robins is keen on.

Thomas spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan in League One, first at Bristol Rovers and then at Barnsley, helping the Tykes reach the third tier play-off final.

In a more recent report, TEAMtalk have claimed that the Sky Blues have rejected a swap deal for Hamer that included both the centre-back and Clarets teammate Luke McNally.

Would Bobby Thomas be a good signing for Coventry City?

With the above transfer links in mind, below, our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether or not Thomas would be a good signing for the Sky Blues.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

To be honest, I think Coventry City should seriously consider a player plus cash offer for Gus Hamer if, and it's a big if, they are going to entertain selling him this summer.

If they are determined to keep hold, then it is obviously an open and shut case, but if they are willing to cash in, bringing back two good players in return would be shrewd.

Of course, they have reportedly rejected the chance to do that, but, we do not know how much cash Burnley are offering at this stage.

Indeed, it could be that Coventry would be happy to take McNally and Thomas, but feel they deserve more cash than Burnley are offering on top of those two for what is their star player.

If any deal were to go through, Thomas would certainly be in good hands were he to become a Sky Blue, though, it must be said, with Mark Robins having shown he can improve players greatly on the training pitch in recent seasons.

Ultimately, Coventry deserve to be handsomely rewarded for selling Gus Hamer this summer.

First and foremost, that should include a hefty transfer fee. However, if they can get both in return for slightly lowering that, personally, I would consider it, as there is a lot to like with both Thomas and McNally.

That said, even if those two were to head to the CBS Arena, Coventry should still be pushing for an eight-figure cash fee from the Clarets.

Ned Holmes

Bobby Thomas would be an excellent fit for Coventry City.

He thrived while on loan in League One last season for both Bristol Rovers and Barnsley so a move to the Championship looks the natural next step.

Coventry have signed Joel Latibeaudiere but need to replace on-loan centre-backs Callum Doyle, Luke McNally, and Jonathan Panzo as well as Michael Rose, who has joined Stoke City on a free transfer.

Thomas impressed as part of a back three last term and should be able to slot into the Sky Blues' backline ahead of 2023/24.

It looks as though Coventry are doing all they can to keep hold of Hamer but if that stance changes then landing the centre-back as part of a deal would represent a shrewd bit of business.