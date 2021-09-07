‘There’s a lot of potential’ – Bolton Wanderers’ hopes in League One this season: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers have made a very enterprising start to life back in League One following their automatic promotion last term, with Ian Evatt’s men catching the eye through their attacking brand of football.

Evatt was in high spirits after the Trotters goalless draw with Burton Albion on Monday evening, he expressed his happiness for the performance despite the result speaking to The Bolton News.

He said: “Everyone could see we deserved to win that game and I am so proud that the whole country can now see that Bolton Wanderers are on their way back.”

The Trotters have picked up two wins, three draws and one loss from their opening six, sitting just one point outside the play-off places.

Here, then, and following on from the boss’ statement, we get the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on how they assess Bolton’s first six games back in League One…

George Dagless

Pretty decent.

They’ll be pleased that they’ve got off of the mark in terms of wins and it’s clear that there’s a lot of potential within this Bolton team to do something good this season.

They’re proving hard to beat at the moment and that’s a positive sign with them winning promotion from League Two only last year, whilst they’ve got a lot of players that are catching the eye like Dapo Afolayan and the likes of Eoin Doyle eager to score goals up front.

They’ll want some more wins on the board than draws, of course, but I think they can be happy with what they have managed to produce this season.

Toby Wilding

It feels as though this should be viewed as a rather solid start to life back in the third-tier for Bolton.

Having only just come back up from League Two, it could be argued that this ought to be something of a season of consolidation for Bolton, following the rebuild of the squad, and to some extent the club as a whole, that they have had to undergo in the past couple of years.

With nine points from six league games so far, that is something they look well set to do, and with just one defeat in that time, they are making themselves hard to beat, which will be vital to them re-establishing themselves further up the Football League in the future.

New signings are also showing signs of bedding in, and the more they adapt, the better Bolton are likely to be as whole, and when you add in the fact that there have been a number of impressive performances, even if they may not have always brought about a win, it does feel as though this should go down as a promising start to life back in the division for Ian Evatt’s side.

George Harbey

I think it’s been a decent start.

I think many expected Bolton to use the momentum they generated from winning promotion last season and take it into this season, and that’s probably been the case with the start they’ve had.

They’ve only lost once and look like a real unit that are together and have plenty of spirit.

They have an excellent blend of experience and quality, and they also have plenty of talent in the likes of Afolayan and Eoin Doyle in the final third too.

Nine points from six games isn’t a bad return, but I’d like to see whether they are in another six or seven games’ time.

