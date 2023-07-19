Dean Holden has given his thoughts on Charlton Athletic’s proposed takeover.

It has been confirmed that the takeover process has received EFL and FA approval as completion of the purchase of the clubs draws near.

A few standard legal procedures still need to be ironed out before the deal can be finalised, but no significant hurdles are expected.

It will mark the beginning of a new era for the London club, who will be targeting a push for the promotion places under Holden next season.

The team will be hoping to improve on their 10th place finish last season by bridging the 15-point gap to the play-off places.

What has Dean Holden said about the Charlton Athletic takeover?

SE7 Partners are set to take over the club ahead of the new League One campaign getting underway in just a couple of weeks.

Holden is looking forward to the prospect of their arrival and is hoping that they will bring some much-needed clarity to the long-term sustainability of the club.

The Charlton boss knows that a lot of people want to see the club succeed and he is optimistic that this can be the beginning of something for supporters and staff alike to get excited about.

“Since I’ve been in the job, and certainly before that, there’s been a feeling around the place that people wanted to know exactly where the club was moving forwards,” said Holden, via Ian Abrahams.

“And now the announcement is official, it will provide that clarity for everyone, for the supporters, for the players and the staff.

“At the training ground, and hopefully at the Valley, there’s a lot of people connected to this football club who care so much for it, and they want to know the club’s in safe hands and it’s moving forward.

“There’s a lot of exciting things around the corner, and it’ll just give everyone clarity.”

Charlton have added a number of players to their first team squad already this season.

Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones, Alfie Jones and Panutche Camara have all signed for the club ahead of the upcoming campaign in the third tier.

Charlton will be aiming to compete for a top six finish in what should be a highly competitive division.

The Addicks get the new term underway on 5 August with the visit of Leyton Orient to the Valley.

What next for Charlton Athletic?

The arrival of SE7 Partners is an exciting next step for Charlton, all things considered.

There has been a lot of turmoil behind the scenes at the London club over the last several years, so some stability will be key to the new owners.

But supporters should be excited by what else could be possible under new ownership, especially given the team that Holden is now building.

A promotion charge this season would be a great way to prove that the club is now finally on an upwards trajectory, having now spent seven of the last eight seasons in the third division.

Holden has also shown that he could be capable of leading the club back to the Championship, having turned things around last year after a poor start to the campaign under Ben Garner.