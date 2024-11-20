Former Middlesbrough player Kris Boyd has predicted that Boro will be in the promotion hunt for the rest of the season.

After a second consecutive underperforming start to a season by Michael Carrick's side, they look like they have got their act together.

In the previous campaign, Boro stumbled out of the blocks before rattling off a six-game winning streak from late September to late October. They were unable to regain that level of performance until it was pretty much too late, in March, and they ended up missing out on the play-offs.

Carrick and his men are now seeking to learn from previous mistakes and put together a more polished term which they hope will result in a return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2016/17 season.

They're currently just outside the top-six on 24 points from 15 games. They're only five points off the top three, but, on the flip side, nine points are all that separates them and the relegation zone, which demonstrates the immense compacting of the middle of the second tier table at this stage of the season.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 20/11/24) Team P GD Points 1 Sunderland 15 14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 12 31 3 Leeds United 15 15 29 4 Burnley 15 12 27 5 West Bromwich Albion 15 7 25 6 Watford 15 1 25 7 Middlesbrough 15 6 24 8 Millwall 15 5 23

Kris Boyd predicts Middlesbrough to be in promotion contention

Boro are yet to fully sort out their inconsistency issues. Take that out of the equation and they certainly have the squad, the manager and the financial resources behind them to challenge for a spot in next season's Premier League. Boyd, a Sky Sports pundit, certainly sees a world in which Carrick takes Middlesbrough up to the top flight at the conclusion of this campaign.

He said, via the Northern Echo: "Michael Carrick decided to leave Manchester United and go out on his own, and he's done a really good job. When you look at where Middlesbrough are, I think they are probably a club that's in between the Premier League and Championship.

"I think they had great big aspirations to kick on and try and get back there (to the Premier League), and they did it under (Aitor) Karanka a few years ago. The chairman backs the club, he backs the managers and I'm sure Michael Carrick will feel that he has been backed.

"There's a chance this year that they could go up. They had a little bit of a stuttering start and they seem to have got themselves back together. They’ve had a couple of good results recently, and they'll be hoping that they can carry on.

"If you go back a few years, and you think of some of the names that were at the club when it was flying in the Premier League - if they can get back up, they can attract players. The chairman will back his managers and spend the money if they can get back there."

Middlesbrough need to take advantage of a weakened Championship

Last term, it was going to be very hard for any club to shatter the glass ceiling and knock one of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Leeds United or Southampton out of the top four. Those spots felt wrapped up - every other team was just battling for the remaining places.

This time around there are no real juggernauts. Leeds, Sheffield United and Sunderland are certainly the teams to beat at the top of the division, but they, and the clubs between them and the top three, should all be catchable and beatable in Boro's mind.

It doesn't feel like any team has the top spots wrapped up, and Carrick and his players need to try and take advantage of that.