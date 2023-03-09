“There’s a chance” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit debates James Trafford situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

James Trafford has been a key part of Bolton Wanderers‘ improvement in League One since January 2022.

The Trotters have offered the 20-year-old a great platform to gain experience in the last season and a half, and Trafford has looked like one of the more accomplished goalkeepers in the division during that period.

Bolton should be able to secure a play-off finish in what remains of the league campaign which would in turn see Trafford exposed to the high stakes atmosphere of the play-offs.

Trafford’s immediate future remains up in the air but with no clear future Ederson replacement emerging at Manchester City, the 20-year-old may be heading elsewhere in the summer.

FLW’s Bolton fan pundit, Oliver Jaques, believes that the club’s chances of bringing Trafford back next term rest on one thing.

Speaking to Football League, Jaques said: “With Trafford it depends a lot on what league we’re in.

“If we manage to hold onto our play-off spot and somehow win the play-offs, there’s a chance we get him on loan next season.

“It’s a difficult one, he could possibly go to a bigger club even if we went up to the Championship.

“Certainly if we stay in League One, I wouldn’t expect to see him back at all and I wouldn’t blame him for that either.

“We’ll have had two good seasons out of him, he’s kept a lot of clean sheets, he’s a confident modern goalkeeper.”