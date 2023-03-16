Derby County boss Paul Warne has opened up on the demands he places on new signings, including refusing to ever guarantee game time.

The former Rotherham chief swapped the Millers for the Rams earlier in the campaign, even though it meant dropping back down to League One. However, Warne has done very well in the East Midlands, with Derby in the play-offs and firmly in the mix for promotion.

So far, the boss has only had one window to strengthen his squad, which was in January, where the likes of Harvey White and Tony Springett arrived. Even though the pair have quality, they aren’t regulars, but Warne explained to Derbyshire Live that no new recruit was ever going to just walk into the XI.

“There's a big expectation from the crowd, and you have to have these personality traits. One of them is to be prepared for disappointment because this is a good team full of good players who all want to play.

“I can't guarantee a minute. I could sign anyone give or take, but if I have chosen you to come to Derby that should be compliment enough because I am backing you to play in the team otherwise there's no point signing someone to help bring the kit in.

“If I am signing you, you have to bring this level of performance. If not and you're not better than the people in your position then you won't play. They need to understand that.”

The Rams are back in action this weekend when they host Fleetwood Town as they look to extend the four-point gap over seventh placed Wycombe Wanderers in the battle for a play-off finish.

The verdict

Derby fans are sure to love this message from Warne because he clearly understands that there are big demands when it comes to playing at the club, particularly in League One.

Therefore, it’s right to look into the personality of players and whether they will be able to cope, whilst performance on the training pitch should dictate who plays each game.

Clearly, the group are buying into what Warne is doing at Pride Park, and even though promotion will be tough this season, it does seem as though Derby are moving in the right direction under Warne after a few tough years.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.