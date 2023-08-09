Highlights Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Michail Antonio, who wants to leave West Ham United this summer.

Antonio offers a different type of striker compared to what Leeds manager Daniel Farke is used to, with a strong hold-up play and physical presence up front.

While Antonio has proven himself in the Premier League, there are concerns that he may have peaked and his best days could be behind him, making Patrick Bamford a better option for Leeds.

Leeds United are the latest team to join the race for West Ham United forward Michail Antonio.

That is according to Football Transfers, who state the 33-year-old wants to leave the Premier League club this summer.

Antonio is said to be pushing for a move away and has interest from Leeds as well as Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

The Jamaican international has had a very reliable goal output for the Hammers in recent seasons, but the 2022/23 campaign wasn’t his finest, as he only netted five times in 33 league appearances.

While Leeds are said to be in the market for attacking additions, with Daniel Farke stating he is open to improving most areas of his squad.

While we see how this develops, some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on this developing story and stated whether they think Antonio would be a better option than Patrick Bamford.

Brett Worthington

Between now and the end of the transfer window, Leeds do need to improve their forward line by adding a natural striker to their squad.

Rodrigo Moreno was the club's top goalscorer last season, and he has already left. Therefore, that leaves Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter, both of whom are injured and have struggled in front of goal.

While the club can also call upon Joe Gelhardt, he has again struggled for goals in recent times, especially in a white shirt.

So signing a striker isn’t a surprise, but identifying Antonio from West Ham is, given that he is a different type of striker than Farke is used to having.

At Norwich City, he relied on the pace and agility of Teemu Pukki, but it seems at Leeds he wants to have more of a presence up front. That is what Antonio would bring, someone players can play off, as Antonio is known for his strong hold-up play.

The one concern would be that he seems to have peaked, and last season he looked like a shadow of himself. Leeds can’t afford to have a player that may score now and then, they need to have a prolific number nine at the top end of the pitch, and while he has proven to be in the Premier League, his best days may now be behind him.

Therefore, if the club were to decide between having Antonio lead their line or Bamford, then they might as well play Bamford, as he has still got more to offer and has proven to be a hit for Leeds in the Championship before.

Alfie Burns

Leeds need a number nine and the hope will be that names like Antonio starting to emerge means that the clubs' focus has drifted onto that now.

Patrick Bamford just can't be relied on and, in his absence against Cardiff City, there was an unbalance about Farke's attack with four wingers starting the game.

There has to be more suitable options for Leeds out there than Antonio, though.

He's more of a target man for other forwards to play off, which could benefit Leeds' more creative attacking midfielders, but could also make the general way they gel at the top of the pitch a bit messy - do they maybe need a player with a touch more class in the build-up, which Bamford offers when he leads the line?

Antonio is also quite dissimilar to a Teemu Pukki-type. Pukki was Farke's key man at Norwich and, naturally, when you are looking at options Leeds may target, you think of what he brought at Carrow Road and how useful it would be to find a like-for-like alternative.

You can pin positives with bringing Antonio into the club given the career he's had and the strengths he has with holding the ball up, but stylistically there's a better fit out there and, stating the obvious, there's got to be a more exciting option in a better age range with a less patchy fitness record.